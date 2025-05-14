S&P/TSX composite index edges higher, U.S. stock markets mixed

Trader Edward Curran works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2025 11:39 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2025 12:07 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading as losses in the telecommunication sector were offset in part by gains in the industrial and financial stocks, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.69 points at 25,617.55.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.83 points at 42,122.60. The S&P 500 index was up 4.58 points at 5,891.13, while the Nasdaq composite was up 106.15 points at 19,116.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.56 cents US compared with 71.59 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude oil contract was down 43 cents US at US$63.24 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$3.52 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$64.30 at US$3,183.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down nine cents US at US$4.64 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2025.

The Canadian Press

The Canadian Press

