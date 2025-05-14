Taylor Heise scores in OT to help Frost eliminate Toronto Sceptres with 4-3 victory in PWHL playoffs

Toronto Sceptres goaltender Carly Jackson (70) stops the puck with a pile up at the net during the first period of Game 4 of the Walter Cup hockey playoff game at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) © 2024 Star Tribune

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 14, 2025 10:43 pm.

Taylor Heise scored in overtime after a two-goal effort by Kendall Coyne Schofield and the defending champion Minnesota Frost eliminated the second-seeded Toronto Sceptres with a 4-3 victory on Wednesday night.

Minnesota — the fourth and final seed in both postseasons — rallied from two goals down to become the first team in the league’s two seasons to win a best-of-five series in less than five after splitting the first two matches in Toronto. The Frost’s only home loss in the regular season and postseason came in Game 4 of the finals for the Walter Cup against the Boston Fleet last season — and that was a 1-0 loss in double overtime.

Julia Gosling staked Toronto to a 1-0 lead 5:28 into the match and the Sceptres carried the advantage through the first period. It was Gosling’s third goal of the series. Emma Woods notched her second assist and Anna Kjellbin her first.

Toronto took a two-goal lead at 10:33 in the second when Hannah Miller scored for the first time in the series. Natalie Spooner snagged her first assist.

Coyne Schofield scored 14 seconds later to get Minnesota within a goal. Heise tallied her sixth assist and Michela Cava her first on Coyne Schofield’s first netter this postseason.

Kelly Pannek scored for the first time in the series with 1:12 left in the period to tie it a 2-all. Brooke McQuigge had her first assist and Mellissa Channell-Watkins her third.

The Sceptres took a 3-2 lead just 58 seconds into the final period on Emma Maltais’ first goal. Kali Flanagan had her third assist and Sarah Nurse her first.

Coyne Schofield’s second goal tied it at 8:33 on another assist from Cava and the third of the series from Sophie Jacques. Heise scored the winner unassisted with four minutes left in OT.

Nicole Hensley finished with 26 saves in goal for Minnesota.

Carly Jackson totaled 22 saves for Toronto.

Lower-seeded teams are 14-6 so far in two postseasons. Ottawa leads top-seed Montreal 2-1 in the other series. Game 4 is Friday in Ottawa.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Maple Leafs lose Game 5 to the Panthers 6-1, Florida takes 3-2 series lead

The Toronto Maple Leafs have gone from the driver's seat to the brink of elimination. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves as the Florida Panthers dismantled Toronto 6-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the teams' second-round...

5m ago

Woman charged after child, 4, allegedly pushed off Toronto condo balcony

A woman has been charged after a four-year-old child was allegedly pushed off the balcony of a Toronto condo building. Police were called to the complex on Monday after a young child was located on...

5h ago

2 injured in Oshawa shooting, male in custody

A male suspect has been taken into custody after two males were injured in a shooting in Oshawa Wednesday evening. Durham police were called to John and Simcoe streets for reports of a shooting. One...

2h ago

Ford to target more Toronto bike lanes for removal in Ontario budget: sources

Premier Doug Ford will look to remove bike lanes on Queen's Park Crescent and Avenue Road, south of Davenport Road, sources tell 680 NewsRadio. The announcement is expected to be made during the Ontario...

6h ago

Top Stories

Maple Leafs lose Game 5 to the Panthers 6-1, Florida takes 3-2 series lead

The Toronto Maple Leafs have gone from the driver's seat to the brink of elimination. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves as the Florida Panthers dismantled Toronto 6-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the teams' second-round...

5m ago

Woman charged after child, 4, allegedly pushed off Toronto condo balcony

A woman has been charged after a four-year-old child was allegedly pushed off the balcony of a Toronto condo building. Police were called to the complex on Monday after a young child was located on...

5h ago

2 injured in Oshawa shooting, male in custody

A male suspect has been taken into custody after two males were injured in a shooting in Oshawa Wednesday evening. Durham police were called to John and Simcoe streets for reports of a shooting. One...

2h ago

Ford to target more Toronto bike lanes for removal in Ontario budget: sources

Premier Doug Ford will look to remove bike lanes on Queen's Park Crescent and Avenue Road, south of Davenport Road, sources tell 680 NewsRadio. The announcement is expected to be made during the Ontario...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Two major Canadian companies have workers without a new deal, could strikes be on the horizon?

Air Canada and Canada Post workers don't have a new deal yet which is causing some concern strikes could occur as deadlines near.

7h ago

0:38
TTC Dundas Station is getting a new name following overwhelming vote

As the city removes references of the name Dundas, the TTC board has voted to change the name to 'TMU Station'.

7h ago

0:46
Armed and dangerous suspect wanted in Mississauga kidnapping

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Marlon Downey, who is wanted on more than a dozen charges, including kidnapping, extortion, and aggravated assault.

7h ago

2:35
City euthanizes two coyotes that killed pets in Liberty Village

A controversial call by the city, two coyotes euthanized after a string of deadly pet attacks. But was it the right move? Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

23h ago

2:56
Warm weather to fuel thunderstorm risk by the end of the week

The warm temperatures could lead to thunderstorms later this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos