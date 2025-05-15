Air traffic controllers in Denver scrambled to use backup communications during an outage

A United Airlines jetliner prepares to push off from a gate at Denver International Airport Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2025 2:29 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 5:30 pm.

Air traffic controllers in Denver lost communications with planes for 90 seconds earlier this week and had to scramble to use backup frequencies in the latest Federal Aviation Administration equipment failure.

The outage at a control facility that directs planes around Denver International Airport on Monday afternoon affected communications, not radar, the FAA’s head of air traffic control, Frank McIntosh, said during a House hearing Thursday. This communications failure follows two high-profile outages of radar and communications in the past 2 1/2 weeks at a facility in Philadelphia that directs planes in and out of the Newark, New Jersey, airport.

The FAA said in a statement that the Denver Air Route Traffic Control Center lost communications for approximately 90 seconds. McIntosh said both the primary and main backup frequencies went down, so the controllers had to turn to an emergency frequency to communicate.

“Controllers used another frequency to relay instructions to pilots. Aircraft remained safely separated and there were no impacts to operations,” the FAA said.

Rep. Robert Garcia of California told McIntosh during the hearing that these outages are happening more regularly and it’s concerning every time.

“We know that there are staffing and equipment problems at air traffic control,” Garcia said. “We know that the problems have gone back decades in some cases, but it’s still an absolutely shocking system failure and we need immediate solutions.”

Last week, the Trump administration announced a multibillion-dollar plan to overhaul an air traffic control system that relies on antiquated equipment. Air travel is safe even if the air traffic control system is old, but the problems in Newark were unacceptable and could have been prevented if the system had been upgraded sooner, said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a Thursday op-ed in Newsweek.

The Newark airport has generally led the nation in flight cancellations and delays ever since both radar and communications went out on April 28 and again on May 9. A third similar problem happened Sunday, but that time the backup system worked and kept radar online.

“The safety of the traveling public cannot continue being put at risk,” Democrat and ranking member Rep. Rick Larsen said after the hearing. “Problems with our system have crossed administrations, but safety improvements cannot span generations. We need action now.”

The FAA and airlines that fly out of Newark met again Thursday to discuss cutting flights because there aren’t enough controllers to handle them all. More than 140 flights have been canceled at Newark Thursday.

Officials developed the plan to upgrade the air traffic control system after a deadly midair collision in January between a passenger jet and an Army helicopter killed 67 people in the skies over Washington, D.C. Several other crashes this year also put pressure on officials to act.

Josh Funk, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Hudson’s Bay to sell brands to Canadian Tire for $30 million

Hudson's Bay is getting a second life with a new owner — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. Canadian Tire said Thursday that it will pay $30 million for intellectual property belonging to the retailer, which...

15m ago

Ontario budget 2025: Tariff relief, alcohol provisions and more red ink

The Ford government tabled its 2025 budget called "A Plan to Protect Ontario," aimed at softening the blow from U.S. tariffs. It's a financial blueprint big on spending, alcohol provisions and red ink. The...

1h ago

Ontario budget 2025: Alcohol sector reforms continuing as revenues drop again

The Ford government is continuing its push to reform the province’s alcohol sector, but the 2025 Ontario budget shows money from booze is forecast to drop again due to a variety of reasons including...

0m ago

Ontario budget 2025: Government easing cannabis store display restrictions

As part of the 2025 Ontario budget, the Ford government is moving to ease the display restrictions governing cannabis stores in what officials say is an attempt to boost security. Billed as an attempt...

45m ago

