Florida appeals court strikes down law letting minors get an abortion without parents’ consent

FILE - People attend a Senate committee hearing at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Aileen Perilla, file)

By Kate Payne, The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2025 4:56 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 5:45 pm.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that a state law that allows minors to get an abortion without their parents’ consent is unconstitutional.

A three-judge panel of the Fifth District Court of Appeal found that the state’s judicial waiver law violates parents’ Fourteenth Amendment rights to due process, citing the state’s parental rights laws, a recent ruling by the Florida Supreme Court and the landmark 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision that stripped away federal abortion rights.

“Whatever asserted constitutional abortion rights may have justified Florida’s judicial-waiver regime in the past unequivocally have been repudiated by both the U.S. Supreme Court and the Florida Supreme Court,” reads the appeals court opinion penned by Judge Jordan Pratt and joined by Judges John MacIver and Brian Lambert.

For years, anti-abortion activists and Republican state lawmakers have worked to unravel minors’ rights to petition a judge to access the procedure in Florida, which bans most abortions after six weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant.

The appeals panel flagged the case as “a question of great public importance” for the Florida Supreme Court, which ruled in 2024 that a privacy clause in the Florida Constitution does not guarantee a right to an abortion.

The three-judge panel sided with arguments made by state Attorney General James Uthmeier and ruled against a 17-year-old girl who is nearly six weeks pregnant and seeking an abortion without the knowledge or consent of her father.

The appeals court affirmed a lower court ruling that the girl, who is only identified as Jane Doe, lacks the “requisite maturity” to make the decision without a parent or legal guardian involved.

The opinion said the decision was based on her lack of “emotional development and stability, her credibility and demeanor as a witness, her ability to accept responsibility, and her ability to assess the immediate and long-range consequences of her choices.”

___ Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Kate Payne, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Hudson’s Bay to sell brands to Canadian Tire for $30 million

Hudson's Bay is getting a second life with a new owner — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. Canadian Tire said Thursday that it will pay $30 million for intellectual property belonging to the retailer, which...

17m ago

Ontario budget 2025: Tariff relief, alcohol provisions and more red ink

The Ford government tabled its 2025 budget called "A Plan to Protect Ontario," aimed at softening the blow from U.S. tariffs. It's a financial blueprint big on spending, alcohol provisions and red ink. The...

1h ago

Ontario budget 2025: Alcohol sector reforms continuing as revenues drop again

The Ford government is continuing its push to reform the province’s alcohol sector, but the 2025 Ontario budget shows money from booze is forecast to drop again due to a variety of reasons including...

3m ago

Ontario budget 2025: Government easing cannabis store display restrictions

As part of the 2025 Ontario budget, the Ford government is moving to ease the display restrictions governing cannabis stores in what officials say is an attempt to boost security. Billed as an attempt...

48m ago

