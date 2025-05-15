Man, 19, charged after double shooting in Oshawa on Wednesday

Durham Regional Police Service logo is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 15, 2025 3:43 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 3:45 pm.

Durham Regional Police have charged a 19-year-old man after a double shooting in Oshawa on Wednesday that sent two males to hospital.

Officers responsed to calls for a shooting in the John Street West and Simcoe Street South area at around 7:10 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hip.

He was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Not long after, a hospital in the Oshawa area notified police about a male who arrived at the ER with a gunshot wound to the leg.

“Investigators determined that this 16-year-old male was also a victim from the same shooting incident,” police explained in a release.

“His injuries are also considered non-life-threatening.”

The suspect fled prior to police arriving at the scene, but was found a short time later hiding in a nearby construction site.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Yosef Ahmed, 19, of Oshawa, is charged with offences including aggravated assault, discharge firearm with intent to endanger life, and numerous other weapons charges.

