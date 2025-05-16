No more jail time for girl who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Kenneth Lee death

Kenneth Lee, 59, of Toronto, was fatally stabbed near York Street, University Avenue and Front Street West on Dec. 18, 2022. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 16, 2025 11:59 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2025 12:11 pm.

One of the girls who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Kenneth Lee has been sentenced to no additional jail time.

The girl, who was 16 years old at the time, will be subject to 15 months’ probation, with the judge taking into account time she has already spent in custody and the “unlawful” strip searches she underwent.

Lee, 59, died in the early hours of Dec. 18, 2022, after he was swarmed by a group and stabbed in a downtown Toronto parkette. 

Police arrested eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 in the hours that followed his death and charged all of them with second-degree murder.

The judge sentenced the girl today after the Crown and defence jointly agreed on the sentence during submissions earlier this month, acknowledging the 288 days the girl had already spent in custody and six strip searches she was forced to undergo.

Seven of them have since pleaded guilty to lesser charges — five to manslaughter, one to assault and one to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

One girl is awaiting a verdict later this month after a judge-alone trial.

Four of the teenagers involved have also been sentenced to probation for varying lengths.

