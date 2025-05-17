2 police officers injured battling 2-alarm Brampton blaze

Two police officers were injured as firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a Brampton highrise on Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Kings Cross Road in the Clark Boulevard and Bramalea Road area just after 7:30 a.m.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of a fifth-floor unit of the high-rise.

“The occupants of the apartment evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival,” Brampton Fire Chief Nick Ruller tells CityNews. “At the height of the incident, 35 firefighters were on scene and about 12 apparatus.”

Today’s high-rise fire is another example of the exceptional work that our @BramptonFireES crews perform daily. What you don’t see here is the coordinated effort of 40+firefighters on hose-lines fighting fire, searching, and evacuating residents. @BPFFA1068 pic.twitter.com/8egRQC04bC — Chief Nick Ruller (@ChiefRuller) May 17, 2025

Paramedics say they treated one person at the scene for minor injuries while two Peel Region police officers were taken to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.