2 police officers injured battling 2-alarm Brampton blaze

Smoke and flames are seen coming out of a fifth floor unit at a Brampton high-rise on May 17, 2025. X/ChiefRuller

By John Marchesan

Posted May 17, 2025 2:12 pm.

Last Updated May 17, 2025 2:24 pm.

Two police officers were injured as firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a Brampton highrise on Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Kings Cross Road in the Clark Boulevard and Bramalea Road area just after 7:30 a.m.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of a fifth-floor unit of the high-rise.

“The occupants of the apartment evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival,” Brampton Fire Chief Nick Ruller tells CityNews. “At the height of the incident, 35 firefighters were on scene and about 12 apparatus.”

Paramedics say they treated one person at the scene for minor injuries while two Peel Region police officers were taken to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kensington Market Pedestrian Sundays paused as organizers look to 'reimagine' its future

One of Toronto's more popular street festivals is being paused as organizers look to "reimagine" its future. The Kensington Market BIA announced Friday that the May 25 edition of Pedestrian Sundays...

49m ago

ONxpress private consortium, Metrolinx end new 25-year GO Transit and UP operating deal

A Metrolinx spokesperson tells CityNews both sides are walking away from the deal. Alstom is set to continue operating GO Transit for now.

6h ago

Renewed ground, air search efforts planned for missing Nova Scotia children

Officials are planning air and ground searches today for two Nova Scotia children who have been missing for over two weeks. Six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother Jack Sullivan were...

5h ago

Carney reaffirms Canadian support for Ukraine in first meeting with Zelenskyy

ROME — Prime Minister Mark Carney reaffirmed Canada's "steadfast and unwavering support" for Ukraine in his first meeting with the country's president on Saturday in Rome. His meeting with Volodymyr...

11m ago

Top Stories

Kensington Market Pedestrian Sundays paused as organizers look to 'reimagine' its future

One of Toronto's more popular street festivals is being paused as organizers look to "reimagine" its future. The Kensington Market BIA announced Friday that the May 25 edition of Pedestrian Sundays...

49m ago

ONxpress private consortium, Metrolinx end new 25-year GO Transit and UP operating deal

A Metrolinx spokesperson tells CityNews both sides are walking away from the deal. Alstom is set to continue operating GO Transit for now.

6h ago

Renewed ground, air search efforts planned for missing Nova Scotia children

Officials are planning air and ground searches today for two Nova Scotia children who have been missing for over two weeks. Six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother Jack Sullivan were...

5h ago

Carney reaffirms Canadian support for Ukraine in first meeting with Zelenskyy

ROME — Prime Minister Mark Carney reaffirmed Canada's "steadfast and unwavering support" for Ukraine in his first meeting with the country's president on Saturday in Rome. His meeting with Volodymyr...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Maple Leafs defeat Florida Panthers 2-0 forcing game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs managed to pull a gutsy game 6 victory against the Florida panthers forcing a game 7. As Jazan Grewal reports, leafs fans couldn’t be happier.

15h ago

2:08
Toronto police investigating after illegal magic mushroom shops across the city were riddled with bullets

Illegal magic mushroom dispensaries have become the target of gun violence in the city, with police saying 8 incidents have been reported in just three days. Shauna Hunt with the growing concerns for public safety.

17h ago

2:50
Temperatures expected to cool down

A low-pressure system is expected to bring cooler temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

18h ago

1:09
Ford government seeking more control over Ontario speed, red-light cameras

The Ontario budget included amendments aimed at having more control over automated speed enforcement and red-light cameras as well as community safety zones.

20h ago

5:39
Jury discharged in sex assault trial involving ex-World Junior hockey players

The jury in the sexual assault case involving five former world junior hockey players has been discharged, as this trial now becomes a judge-only case. Faiza Amin discusses what lead to this with defence attorney, Alex Karapancev.

22h ago

More Videos