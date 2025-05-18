3 children killed in two-vehicle crash; driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

Three children are dead and a 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges following a violent two-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning.

Police say just after 12:30 a.m., a Dodge Caravan was travelling eastbound on Highway 401 when it exited at Renforth Drive at a high rate of speed, failed to stop at a red light and went over the raised median before striking a Chrysler Pacifica minivan that was facing northbound while stopped at a red light.

A 15-year-old and a 13-year-old from the Chrysler were pronounced dead at the scene, while a 6-year-old girl was transported to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The 40-year-old driver of the Chrysler, a 35-year-old woman and a 10-year-old child were all taken to the hospital and are listed in non-life threatening condition.

Police say the woman and four children are related to each other, while the male driver is an acquaintance.

Ethan Lehouillie of Georgetown, the driver of the second vehicle, is facing a dozen charges, including three counts of impaired operation causing death.

“One person’s decision to drink and drive is a fatal decision this person made …and this is the result: a family is torn apart,” said Acting Insp. Baheer Sarbanandan in an update Sunday morning.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact police.