Maple Leafs grant Islanders permission to speak to Brendan Shanahan

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted May 21, 2025 3:51 pm.

The New York Islanders have been granted permission to speak to Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan about an opening in their front office, sources tell Sportsnet.

Shanahan, whose contract expires on June 30, has been president of the Maple Leafs since April of 2014.

Chris Johnston of The Athletic was the first to report that the Islanders had asked Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Maple Leafs, for permission to speak with Shanahan.

The Islanders are rebuilding their front office this summer after parting ways with former president and general manager Lou Lamoriello, who previously worked under Shanahan in Toronto. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Wednesday’s edition of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast that Marc Bergevin and Mathieu Darche will each be getting a second interview for the Islanders’ general manager job, and that Jarmo Kekalainen is also considered a candidate.

The Maple Leafs made the playoffs in nine straight seasons under Shanahan, the longest active streak in the NHL, but failed to get past the second round in any of those trips. The club’s season came to an end Sunday with a 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Friedman reported on Wednesday’s podcast that the MLSE board will hold a meeting “in the next couple of days.” Shanahan’s expiring contract is expected to be on the agenda.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Post rejects union request for 2 weeks to review new offer ahead of strike deadline

Canada Post has rejected the union's request for two weeks to consider a new set of proposals that were presented to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) on Wednesday. The Crown corporation said...

updated

6m ago

Man, woman sought in GTA high-end vehicle frauds valued at over $500K

Peel Regional Police are trying to track down two suspects who allegedly used phony documents to fraudulently acquire high-end vehicles valued at more than half-a-million dollars. Police say between...

1h ago

Ontario couple charged with bestiality, animal endangerment: Kingston police

A man and a woman from Kingston, Ont., have been charged with bestiality and the endangerment of a dog, police said. Authorities launched an investigation earlier in the month and examined what the...

5h ago

Canadian automotive executives call for greater ambition amid Trump threats

TORONTO — Canadian auto industry leaders say the country has to use the Trump-induced industrial crisis to build bigger at home. Flavio Volpe, head of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association,...

21m ago

Top Stories

Canada Post rejects union request for 2 weeks to review new offer ahead of strike deadline

Canada Post has rejected the union's request for two weeks to consider a new set of proposals that were presented to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) on Wednesday. The Crown corporation said...

updated

6m ago

Man, woman sought in GTA high-end vehicle frauds valued at over $500K

Peel Regional Police are trying to track down two suspects who allegedly used phony documents to fraudulently acquire high-end vehicles valued at more than half-a-million dollars. Police say between...

1h ago

Ontario couple charged with bestiality, animal endangerment: Kingston police

A man and a woman from Kingston, Ont., have been charged with bestiality and the endangerment of a dog, police said. Authorities launched an investigation earlier in the month and examined what the...

5h ago

Canadian automotive executives call for greater ambition amid Trump threats

TORONTO — Canadian auto industry leaders say the country has to use the Trump-induced industrial crisis to build bigger at home. Flavio Volpe, head of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association,...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Bell internet service down for Ontario and Quebec customers

Some Bell internet customers in Ontario and Quebec were left without service as an outage swept through the provinces, impacting more than 130,000 people.

3h ago

2:22
Toronto may be forced to scale back FIFA World Cup events in 2026

A report on money from the provincial government shows nearly $30m of the promised $97m to host 6 World Cup games has been eaten by fees for everything from security to 'beautification' of transit stations.

21h ago

2:31
Toronto to be hit with coldest May stretch this week

As Southern Ontario braces for a cold and rainy week, Toronto could be hit with the coldest May stretch not seen 1967.

23h ago

0:22
Truck engulfed in flames after crashing into wall on highway

A truck burst into flames after crashing into a wall on Highway 401, causing major traffic congestion for more than four hours.

2:38
CEO warns of price hike on more products as pre-tariff inventory runs low

Could Canadians see another round of sticker shock at the grocery stores? One major grocery chain says its pre-tariff inventory is running low, meaning price hikes could be on the way. Afua Baah reports.

More Videos