Maple Leafs grant Islanders permission to speak to Brendan Shanahan

The New York Islanders have been granted permission to speak to Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan about an opening in their front office, sources tell Sportsnet.

Shanahan, whose contract expires on June 30, has been president of the Maple Leafs since April of 2014.

Chris Johnston of The Athletic was the first to report that the Islanders had asked Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Maple Leafs, for permission to speak with Shanahan.

The Islanders are rebuilding their front office this summer after parting ways with former president and general manager Lou Lamoriello, who previously worked under Shanahan in Toronto. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Wednesday’s edition of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast that Marc Bergevin and Mathieu Darche will each be getting a second interview for the Islanders’ general manager job, and that Jarmo Kekalainen is also considered a candidate.

The Maple Leafs made the playoffs in nine straight seasons under Shanahan, the longest active streak in the NHL, but failed to get past the second round in any of those trips. The club’s season came to an end Sunday with a 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Friedman reported on Wednesday’s podcast that the MLSE board will hold a meeting “in the next couple of days.” Shanahan’s expiring contract is expected to be on the agenda.