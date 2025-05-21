Bassitt dominates, Santander goes yard as Blue Jays shut out Padres 3-0

Anthony Santander celebrates a home run in Tuesday's 3-0 win against the San Diego Padres. Photo: Jon Blacker/THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Posted May 21, 2025 5:51 am.

Designated hitter Anthony Santander launched a two-run bomb as the Toronto Blue Jays shut out the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Tuesday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., opened scoring with a solo shot in the first inning for Toronto (23-24). Santander’s homer also scored Alejandro Kirk.

Guerrero and Santander are now tied with Daulton Varsho for most home runs on the Blue Jays with six apiece.

Chris Bassitt (4-2) had a quality start, striking out six and allowing four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. Relievers Brendon Little, Yariel Rodriguez and Jeff Hoffman preserved the victory.

Luis Arraez’s double in the first inning was the closest San Diego (27-19) got to crossing home. The Padres have lost four in a row.

Dylan Cease (1-3) struck out six and gave up just three hits and one walk over seven innings, but allowed three runs. Wandy Peralta came out of the bullpen for one inning.

Right-fielder George Springer returned to the lineup after resting in Toronto’s 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. He batted cleanup, moving Santander to sixth in the lineup.

Santander has struggled in his first season with the Blue Jays, hitting .182 so far this season, but the move down the batting order seemed to help as he had his sixth homer of the season.

Kevin Gausman (3-4) is scheduled to start for Toronto on Wednesday despite getting hit with a comebacker in Thursday’s 8-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Top Stories

Toronto may be forced to scale back FIFA World Cup events in 2026

A report on money from the provincial government shows nearly $30 million of the promised $97 million to host six FIFA World Cup games has been eaten by fees for everything from security to 'beautification'...

6h ago

Hamilton police charge man accused of sexually assaulting unsuspecting women

Hamilton police say a man accused of sexually assaulting unsuspecting women has been arrested and faces several notable offences. Authorities said 36-year-old Bryan Hayward of Hamilton was taken into...

39m ago

WATCH: Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Hwy. 401 eastbound lanes in Oshawa

Two lanes on the eastbound portion of Hwy. 401 at Ritson Road remains closed after a tractor-trailer carrying beer cans crashed and erupted into flames in Oshawa during rush hour. It happened around...

13h ago

Toronto could experience coldest May stretch this week since 1967

Mother Nature is leaving Toronto, and many southern Ontario residents, in the cold this week. Toronto is expected to see daytime highs around 10 °C from Wednesday to Friday. According to Environment...

13h ago

