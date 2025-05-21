Designated hitter Anthony Santander launched a two-run bomb as the Toronto Blue Jays shut out the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Tuesday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., opened scoring with a solo shot in the first inning for Toronto (23-24). Santander’s homer also scored Alejandro Kirk.

Guerrero and Santander are now tied with Daulton Varsho for most home runs on the Blue Jays with six apiece.

THUNDER from Tony ???????? pic.twitter.com/MMX8XqilLr — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 21, 2025

Chris Bassitt (4-2) had a quality start, striking out six and allowing four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. Relievers Brendon Little, Yariel Rodriguez and Jeff Hoffman preserved the victory.

Luis Arraez’s double in the first inning was the closest San Diego (27-19) got to crossing home. The Padres have lost four in a row.

Dylan Cease (1-3) struck out six and gave up just three hits and one walk over seven innings, but allowed three runs. Wandy Peralta came out of the bullpen for one inning.

Right-fielder George Springer returned to the lineup after resting in Toronto’s 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. He batted cleanup, moving Santander to sixth in the lineup.

Santander has struggled in his first season with the Blue Jays, hitting .182 so far this season, but the move down the batting order seemed to help as he had his sixth homer of the season.

Kevin Gausman (3-4) is scheduled to start for Toronto on Wednesday despite getting hit with a comebacker in Thursday’s 8-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.