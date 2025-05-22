Supreme Court won’t review decision to send seized material to U.S. authorities

The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) is framed between tulips in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted May 22, 2025 10:17 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2025 11:17 am.

The Supreme Court of Canada will not review a decision to send information to U.S. authorities investigating commercial espionage allegations.

The United States asked for Canada’s assistance in 2017 to obtain and execute a search warrant at JYS Technologies’ office in Brossard, Que.

The federal justice minister at the time approved the request and Canadian police executed the search warrant in January 2018, seizing such items as computers, phones, memory keys and integrated circuits.

The Quebec Superior Court granted an order to send the material seized in the search to the United States, a decision that was upheld by the province’s Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal also paused the ruling pending the Supreme Court’s decision on whether to hear the case.

The Supreme Court, following its usual practice, gave no reasons for refusing to hear the matter.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two drivers, one allegedly impaired, caught speeding in separate arrests in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Mississauga said two drivers, one of whom was allegedly impaired, have been charged in separate arrests after the pair were caught speeding on Highway 403. OPP...

5h ago

'Honey, do you want to kiss a millionaire?': Newmarket man details $65M Lotto Max win

A man from Newmarket was announced as the winner of the $65 million OLG Lotto Max jackpot, and he detailed his attempts at sharing the news with his wife and children. The OLG unveiled Mark Hanley of...

55m ago

York police to increase presence around synagogues after 2 killed near Jewish museum in Washington

York Regional Police say they will increase their presence around synagogues, schools and community centres to "ensure public safety" after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot...

1m ago

New Toronto police 911 digital system comes online amid ongoing efforts to lower wait times

As of May 22, 2025, the Toronto Police Service 911 communications centre's next-generation system will send text messages for call-backs.

55m ago

Top Stories

Two drivers, one allegedly impaired, caught speeding in separate arrests in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Mississauga said two drivers, one of whom was allegedly impaired, have been charged in separate arrests after the pair were caught speeding on Highway 403. OPP...

5h ago

'Honey, do you want to kiss a millionaire?': Newmarket man details $65M Lotto Max win

A man from Newmarket was announced as the winner of the $65 million OLG Lotto Max jackpot, and he detailed his attempts at sharing the news with his wife and children. The OLG unveiled Mark Hanley of...

55m ago

York police to increase presence around synagogues after 2 killed near Jewish museum in Washington

York Regional Police say they will increase their presence around synagogues, schools and community centres to "ensure public safety" after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot...

1m ago

New Toronto police 911 digital system comes online amid ongoing efforts to lower wait times

As of May 22, 2025, the Toronto Police Service 911 communications centre's next-generation system will send text messages for call-backs.

55m ago

Most Watched Today

0:29
Canada Post workers reviewing new offer as strike looms

Canada Post workers say they are reviewing a new offer tabled by the crown corporation as the strike deadline nears.

20h ago

0:50
Bell internet service down for Ontario and Quebec customers

Some Bell internet customers in Ontario and Quebec were left without service as an outage swept through the provinces, impacting more than 130,000 people.

23h ago

0:51
WATCH: Home invasion caught on camera

Surveillance footage caught the moment five suspects are seen kicking down a door in a home invasion in Richmond Hill.

2:22
Toronto may be forced to scale back FIFA World Cup events in 2026

A report on money from the provincial government shows nearly $30m of the promised $97m to host 6 World Cup games has been eaten by fees for everything from security to 'beautification' of transit stations.
2:54
A Report documents major systemic inequities for Black music professionals in Canada

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from the study that reveals more than 50 per cent of Black music professionals face discrimination in the industry.
More Videos