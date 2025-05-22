Daulton Varsho’s grand slam highlighted a seven-run eighth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays routed the San Diego Padres 14-0 on Wednesday.

Nathan Lukes’s two-run homer gave Toronto (24-24) an early lead in the fifth before the Blue Jays racked up 12 runs in the seventh and eighth. Bo Bichette drove in a run with a fielder’s choice in the seventh and added an RBI single in the eighth.

We’re having a GRAND time ???? pic.twitter.com/wrL0FhO4Ch — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 22, 2025

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer each had an RBI single before pinch-hitter Jonatan Clase added a two-run double in the five-run seventh. Addison Barger drove in a run with a double, and Ernie Clement added another score with a single.

Kevin Gausman (4-4) struck out nine and gave up just three hits over seven scoreless innings. Reliever Jose Urena finished the game out.

Luis Arraez had a double and a triple as San Diego (27-20) lost its fifth-straight game.

Randy Vasquez (3-4) allowed two runs on four hits, striking out four over 4 2/3 innings.

Jeremiah Estrada, Adrian Morejon and Alek Jacob came out of the Padres bullpen, with Morejon giving up four unearned runs and Jacob allowing six, five of those earned. Centre-fielder Tyler Wade started pitching with one out in the eighth to spare San Diego’s arms.

Poor fielding cost San Diego, with four errors allowing Toronto to run up the score. A particularly poor sequence in the seventh saw two fielding errors load the bases for the Blue Jays.

Second baseman Jake Cronenworth compounded those errors when he bobbled Bichette’s hit, turning what could have been a double play into a fielder’s choice, getting Lukes out at second but allowing Bichette to reach base safely and Barger to score from third.

Anthony Santander had a single in the fourth inning but was pulled in the seventh inning in favour of Clase, who is also a switch-hitter. Toronto later announced that Santander was pulled due to left hip inflammation, an issue he has been dealing with for weeks.

Bowden Francis (2-6) gets the start as Toronto closes out the three-game series with a Thursday matinee.