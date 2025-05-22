breaking

Toronto Maple Leafs part ways with president Brendan Shanahan

Former Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan.

By John Marchesan

Posted May 22, 2025 4:13 pm.

Last Updated May 22, 2025 4:28 pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Thursday they have parted ways with team president Brendan Shanahan after another disappointing playoff ouster.

In a statement, MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley thanked Shanahan for his contributions to the team over the past 11 seasons, but said that “a new voice was required to take the team to the next level in the years ahead.” He did not provide a timeline for when a new president would be hired.

The decision comes after the Leafs suffered a 6-1 loss to the visiting Florida Panthers in Game 7 of a second-round playoff series on Sunday. The Leafs also lost 6-1 in Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena, and the team was booed by Toronto fans in both games.

Shanahan was named president of the Maple Leafs in 2014, joining the team after serving in various roles as an executive with the National Hockey League, most recently as the director of player safety. As President & Alternate Governor for the Maple Leafs, the team would go on to qualify for the playoffs for nine consecutive seasons.

However, Toronto managed just two postseason series victories with Shanahan at the helm despite an embarrassment of high-priced offensive talent.

On Wednesday, the Maple Leafs granted the New York Islanders permission to speak with Shanahan about their front office vacancy.

In a statement, Shanahan called being a part of the Maple Leafs one of the greatest honours of his life while thanking the team and fans for their passion and loyalty.

“While I am proud of the rebuild we embarked on starting in 2014, ultimately, I came here to help win the Stanley Cup, and we did not,” said Shanahan. “There is nothing more I wanted to deliver to our fans, and my biggest regret is that we could not finish the job.”

Top Stories

Toronto, York police to increase presence around synagogues after 2 killed near Jewish museum in Washington

Police in Toronto and York Region say they will increase their presence around synagogues, schools and community centres to "ensure public safety" after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington...

4h ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto, up to 60 mm expected by end of Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and elsewhere in the GTA, calling for 50-60 millimetres of rain by the end of Thursday. The national weather agency says 35 millimetres of...

2h ago

PM Carney 'devastated and appalled' by killing of 2 Israeli embassy staff in Washington

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is "devastated and appalled" by the killing of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington yesterday. The two staff members were leaving an event at a Jewish museum when...

4h ago

Man wanted for multiple alleged hate-motivated graffiti incidents in Whitby

Durham police are searching for a man wanted in connection with multiple alleged hate-motivated graffiti incidents in Whitby. On Tuesday, police responded to multiple locations, including Thickson Road...

29m ago

