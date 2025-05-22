Toronto Maple Leafs part ways with president Brendan Shanahan

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Thursday they have parted ways with team president Brendan Shanahan after another disappointing playoff ouster.

In a statement, MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley thanked Shanahan for his contributions to the team over the past 11 seasons, but said that “a new voice was required to take the team to the next level in the years ahead.” He did not provide a timeline for when a new president would be hired.

The decision comes after the Leafs suffered a 6-1 loss to the visiting Florida Panthers in Game 7 of a second-round playoff series on Sunday. The Leafs also lost 6-1 in Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena, and the team was booed by Toronto fans in both games.

Shanahan was named president of the Maple Leafs in 2014, joining the team after serving in various roles as an executive with the National Hockey League, most recently as the director of player safety. As President & Alternate Governor for the Maple Leafs, the team would go on to qualify for the playoffs for nine consecutive seasons.

However, Toronto managed just two postseason series victories with Shanahan at the helm despite an embarrassment of high-priced offensive talent.

On Wednesday, the Maple Leafs granted the New York Islanders permission to speak with Shanahan about their front office vacancy.

In a statement, Shanahan called being a part of the Maple Leafs one of the greatest honours of his life while thanking the team and fans for their passion and loyalty.

“While I am proud of the rebuild we embarked on starting in 2014, ultimately, I came here to help win the Stanley Cup, and we did not,” said Shanahan. “There is nothing more I wanted to deliver to our fans, and my biggest regret is that we could not finish the job.”