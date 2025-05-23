Boy, 17, charged with arson after multiple vehicles set on fire in Durham Region

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 23, 2025 12:00 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2025 12:01 pm.

A 17-year-old boy from Toronto is facing charges after 17 vehicles were lit on fire in Whitby.

Back on Feb. 17, Durham police were called to the area of Hopkins Street and Nichol Avenue around 7:40 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Several vehicles were located on fire in the area. Whitby firefighters were able to extinguish the fires and no injuries were reported.

A week later, police and fire crews were called to Kentucky Derby Way and Britannia Avenue West in Oshawa around 1:30 a.m. for a tow truck that had allegedly been set on fire.

No injuries were reported.

The 17-year-old has been charged with arson and was held for a bail hearing.

Police are still working to identify further suspects in the incidents.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera that has issued 67,000 tickets cut down for 5th time

The notorious Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which has issued more than 67,000 tickets to date, has been cut down for the fifth time in six months. The community group Safe Parkside...

45m ago

Police charge driver who allegedly caused crash that led to massive fuel spill on QEW

A driver who Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say was "brake-checking" other vehicles is now facing charges after his actions allegedly led to a chain reaction crash that saw a fuel tanker rollover on the...

35m ago

18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of young person in Brampton

Police in Peel Region have arrested an 18-year-old man in the shooting homicide of a young person in Brampton last month. Investigators were called to an apartment complex in the area of Beech Street...

updated

18m ago

Byelection to be held to replace Jennifer McKelvie in Scarborough-Rouge Park

A byelection will be held to replace former Councillor Jennifer McKelvie in Scarborough-Rouge Park following her resignation. McKelvie resigned after becoming the Member of Parliament for Ajax. She...

54m ago

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera that has issued 67,000 tickets cut down for 5th time

The notorious Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which has issued more than 67,000 tickets to date, has been cut down for the fifth time in six months. The community group Safe Parkside...

45m ago

Police charge driver who allegedly caused crash that led to massive fuel spill on QEW

A driver who Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say was "brake-checking" other vehicles is now facing charges after his actions allegedly led to a chain reaction crash that saw a fuel tanker rollover on the...

35m ago

18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of young person in Brampton

Police in Peel Region have arrested an 18-year-old man in the shooting homicide of a young person in Brampton last month. Investigators were called to an apartment complex in the area of Beech Street...

updated

18m ago

Byelection to be held to replace Jennifer McKelvie in Scarborough-Rouge Park

A byelection will be held to replace former Councillor Jennifer McKelvie in Scarborough-Rouge Park following her resignation. McKelvie resigned after becoming the Member of Parliament for Ajax. She...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Toronto approves controversial 'bubble zone' bylaw

Toronto City Council has voted to impose a 50m bubble zone prohibiting protests around any vulnerable institution. Opponents say the bylaw curbs rights and freedoms. Alan Carter reports on the contentious debate.

16h ago

3:04
NHLer Brett Howden breaks down under cross-examination at sex assault trial

Vegas Golden Knights' player, Brett Howden, broke down in tears under questioning Thursday. Michelle Mackey has those details along with the legal arguments over inconsistencies in his testimony.

17h ago

1:44
Toronto under rainfall warning, up to 60 mm expected

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and areas across the GTA as rain is expected to reach up to 50-60 mm.

22h ago

2:58
Newmarket retiree claims $65 million Lotto Max win

Newly made millionaire Mark Hanley of Newmarket describes the moment he realized he won the $65 million-dollar Lotto Max prize.

22h ago

0:30
Canada Post shuts down two-week strike delay

Canada Post workers could hit the picket lines by Friday after the crown corporation declined the union's offer to delay the strike deadline.
More Videos