Boy, 17, charged with arson after multiple vehicles set on fire in Durham Region

A 17-year-old boy from Toronto is facing charges after 17 vehicles were lit on fire in Whitby.

Back on Feb. 17, Durham police were called to the area of Hopkins Street and Nichol Avenue around 7:40 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Several vehicles were located on fire in the area. Whitby firefighters were able to extinguish the fires and no injuries were reported.

A week later, police and fire crews were called to Kentucky Derby Way and Britannia Avenue West in Oshawa around 1:30 a.m. for a tow truck that had allegedly been set on fire.

No injuries were reported.

The 17-year-old has been charged with arson and was held for a bail hearing.

Police are still working to identify further suspects in the incidents.