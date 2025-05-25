Arrest made during Walk with Israel event in Toronto

Participants take part in the Walk with Israel event in Toronto on May 25, 2025. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 25, 2025 5:21 pm.

A 57-year-old man was arrested during Sunday’s Walk with Israel event in the north end of the city.

Toronto police say a man showed up as the event was taking place on Bathurst Street and York Downs Drive and began yelling antisemitic slurs at participants in the walk.

Tarek Ibrahem of Toronto was taken into custody and charged with mischief interfere with property and causing a disturbance.

Investigators say additional charges are possible as the incident is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

There was an increased police presence at this year’s event, which took place in the wake of two Israeli embassy workers who were fatally shot in Washington, D.C.

Organizers say a record-breaking number of people turned out for the 56th edition of the walk, the largest gathering of the Jewish community in Canada, which aims to show solidarity and support for the people of Israel.

