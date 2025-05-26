Lapu-Lapu Day attack marks one month as efforts continue to support victims

Tributes and efforts to help support the victims of the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party continue, a month after an SUV rammed through crowds of festival-goers at a Filipino event in Vancouver.

The attack killed 11 people and injured several others, all of which have since been identified.

“I remember everything,” said Christi Watkins, a survivor of the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party.

“I was conscious enough when I landed that it would hurt for me to breathe so I flipped over to my back and I kind of laid there. Someone quickly ran up to me and held my head, still in case of any neck injuries, but I also had a laceration to the side of my head, so they were putting pressure.”

Watkins is in a wheelchair after being struck by the speeding SUV but remains in good spirits. She’s currently recovering from blunt-force trauma to the head, including multiple fractures. Her 11-year-old son, Nox, was injured and is in and out of the hospital. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $145,000 in support for their recovery.

“I go in between sadness and grief, but also feeling really overwhelmed with love and support,” Watkins said.

Parliamentarians bowed their heads at the House of Commons Monday to observe a moment of silence.

“I understand there’s an agreement to observe a moment of silence following the tragic event that occurred on April 26, 2025, at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, B.C.,” said newly elected Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia.

An organizer of the event said the Filipino community continues to grieve.

“What we’re seeing here is a social disaster. Where it goes beyond the scope of the immediate tragedy, so there’s a lot to do with those directly affected. But we’re only now starting to see the traumatic ripple effect of the event,” said RJ Aquino, the chair of Filipino B.C.

Supports have also been created to continue helping community members.

“We’ve set up the Kapwa Centre for Community Resilience, where people can go visit a physical space to be present with others, have a hot meal, and also have direct access to counselling services and other services that will allow them to get the support that they need,” Aquino said.

Multiple fundraisers were held over the weekend and Monday to raise support for the victims of those killed and injured. Among the events was a three-kilometre run on Sunday at the Toronto Zoo to raise funds for the United Way’s Kapwa Strong Fund. The proceeds offer grants to not-for-profit organizations supporting people impacted by the attack.

There have been discussions for a possible permanent memorial for the victims, but Aquino said it’s still too soon to announce major changes.

“We know friends and immediate family of those who passed away are visiting the site regularly, and everyone is mindful of the next steps to take and making sure it’s appropriate and meaningful.”

The Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party was an annual event that had wrapped up just after 8 p.m. on April 26, when an SUV drove into crowds of festival goers.

The accused, Adam Kai-Ji Lo, faces eight counts of second-degree murder and further charges are anticipated. His next court appearance is on May 30.

With files from Mike Lloyd and Theresa Barrera