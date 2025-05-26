NDP will not be granted official party status: government House leader

Interim NDP leader Don Davies says that he is committed to an open, grassroots review process of the NDP's election result that will guide the party's future direction. Davies responds to a question during a news conference on Parliament Hill on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted May 26, 2025 11:02 am.

Last Updated May 26, 2025 11:40 am.

OTTAWA — Government House leader Steven MacKinnon says the NDP will not be granted official party status because the law says a party needs at least 12 seats to be recognized.

The NDP was reduced to just seven seats in last month’s election.

Interim NDP Leader Don Davies has told The Canadian Press he spoke with the Prime Minister’s Office about obtaining official party status for the NDP in the House of Commons.

Davies pointed to several past instances of provincial legislatures granting party status to an opposition party.

Without official party status, the NDP will not be allowed to ask daily questions in question period, will not be guaranteed seats on standing committees and will lose out on financial resources provided to recognized parties.

The NDP lost official party status in the 1993 election but it managed to regain it in the 1997 vote.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on May 26, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Judge approves $500M settlement in Loblaw, George Weston bread price-fixing case

TORONTO — Some Canadian shoppers may soon receive cash from a class-action lawsuit that accused Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd. of engaging in an industry-wide scheme to fix...

16m ago

Toronto man charged in sexual assault case 'misrepresented himself' on Hinge, Telegram apps: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has charged a man with an alleged sexual assault after he misrepresented himself on a dating app and online messaging service. TPS said the accused was on Hinge and...

57m ago

15-year-old struck by vehicle at Mississauga school, airlifted to trauma centre

A 15-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a school in Mississauga early Monday morning, according to Peel Police. Authorities say the teen is conscious and breathing,...

55m ago

Driver charged after rollover accident on Highway 404 in Aurora

A 60-year-old driver from Cambridge has been charged with careless driving following a collision that disrupted traffic on the northbound Highway 404 early Monday morning. Authorities say the driver...

1h ago

Top Stories

Judge approves $500M settlement in Loblaw, George Weston bread price-fixing case

TORONTO — Some Canadian shoppers may soon receive cash from a class-action lawsuit that accused Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd. of engaging in an industry-wide scheme to fix...

16m ago

Toronto man charged in sexual assault case 'misrepresented himself' on Hinge, Telegram apps: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has charged a man with an alleged sexual assault after he misrepresented himself on a dating app and online messaging service. TPS said the accused was on Hinge and...

57m ago

15-year-old struck by vehicle at Mississauga school, airlifted to trauma centre

A 15-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a school in Mississauga early Monday morning, according to Peel Police. Authorities say the teen is conscious and breathing,...

55m ago

Driver charged after rollover accident on Highway 404 in Aurora

A 60-year-old driver from Cambridge has been charged with careless driving following a collision that disrupted traffic on the northbound Highway 404 early Monday morning. Authorities say the driver...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Steve Nash on the impact of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

From Hamilton to hardwood hero, SGA’s rise to the top has captured the attention of basketball fans everywhere. CityNews’ Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Steve Nash, the only other Canadian to win the award about SGA’s impact.

1h ago

3:01
Repeat target: Second Indian restaurant fire in Scarborough tied to same owners

Rhianne Campbell spoke to a nearby business owners who say this attack will have lasting impacts on both the community and local businesses.

15h ago

2:24
Sunny and seasonal start to the week

A sunny start to the week with the return of seasonal temperatures, however, the wet weather is set to return midweek.

16h ago

2:34
Commuters concerned about possible Durham Region transit strike next month

The wheels on the bus may not go round and round in Durham region next month, with labour unrest growing between the region and its transit workers. Afua Baah reports.

17h ago

1:39
Video shows Scarborough restaurant fire deliberately set

Surveillance video obtained by CityNews shows a two-alarm fire that gutted a Scarborough restaurant early Saturday morning was deliberately set.

More Videos