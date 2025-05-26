Ottawa man charged with alleged murder of 54-year-old missing woman: police
Posted May 26, 2025 8:30 am.
Ottawa police have charged a 35-year-old man with the alleged murder of a missing woman whose body may have ended up in a local landfill.
Police say the Ottawa man faces charges of second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.
Investigators say 54-year-old Rachelle Desrochers has not been found but they have reason to believe she was killed and that her body may be in a landfill.
Police say the search is ongoing.
They say Desrochers was last seen on March 14 on Elgin Street and had been known to frequent drop-in centres.
Police say they are treating the case as a femicide, understood as the intentional killing of a woman because of their gender that can take several forms, from intimate partner violence to the killing of a woman because of their perceived sexual orientation or gender identity.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2025.