The King’s speech and what happens next with the Carney government

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with media during a news conference in Ottawa on May 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 28, 2025 7:16 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2025 7:39 am.

For just the third time in our country’s history, a sitting monarch delivered the speech from the throne.

On a brief royal visit, King Charles addressed Canadians to lay out the priorities of the new Carney government.

The theme was clear, asserting Canada’s independence and charting a path to end our reliance on the U.S. But did it hit the mark? Will the Prime Minister hit roadblocks with his ambitious plan?

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Lori Williams, a political scientist at Mount Royal University in Calgary.

