Parliament gets back to work with a new prime minister and many new faces

Prime Minister Mark Carney rises for the first time in the House of Commons following the election of the Speaker on Monday, May 26, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2025 5:12 am.

OTTAWA — Parliament gets back to work Wednesday with a new Speaker, a new prime minister and plenty of new faces in the House of Commons.

Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia will preside over the House of Commons for the first time today, while his office has confirmed that all 343 members of Parliament have now been sworn in.

Roughly a third of those MPs, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, were elected for the first time in April and will face their first question period today.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will be absent from the House of Commons for the first time in two decades after failing to win re-election in his riding.

Former party leader Andrew Scheer will lead the Conservative caucus in the House of Commons.

King Charles formally opened Parliament on Tuesday with the speech from the throne and the minority Liberal government says it will move quickly to pass a promised one-point cut to the bottom income tax bracket.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says it will cost Canada $61B to join 'Golden Dome'

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he told Canada it would cost $61 billion to join his "Golden Dome" plan for a missile defence shield while returning to his "51st state" rhetoric....

9h ago

Suspicious fires that gutted 2 Scarborough restaurants are connected: police

Suspicious fires that destroyed two Indian restaurants in Scarborough last week are believed to be connected in a suspected arson investigation, according to police. In the early morning hours of Friday,...

11h ago

E-bike driver seriously injured in collision with vehicle in Etobicoke

An e-bike driver has been seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to Islington Avenue and the Highway 401 ramp just before 10 p.m. for reports of a...

5h ago

Canada Post, union set to return to bargaining table as OT ban continues

Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers are set to head back to the bargaining table this week as an overtime ban remains in effect. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the...

9h ago

Top Stories

Trump says it will cost Canada $61B to join 'Golden Dome'

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he told Canada it would cost $61 billion to join his "Golden Dome" plan for a missile defence shield while returning to his "51st state" rhetoric....

9h ago

Suspicious fires that gutted 2 Scarborough restaurants are connected: police

Suspicious fires that destroyed two Indian restaurants in Scarborough last week are believed to be connected in a suspected arson investigation, according to police. In the early morning hours of Friday,...

11h ago

E-bike driver seriously injured in collision with vehicle in Etobicoke

An e-bike driver has been seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to Islington Avenue and the Highway 401 ramp just before 10 p.m. for reports of a...

5h ago

Canada Post, union set to return to bargaining table as OT ban continues

Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers are set to head back to the bargaining table this week as an overtime ban remains in effect. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:27
Toronto police connect two Scarborough arson attacks

Toronto police have confirmed two arson attacks targeting two restaurants in Scarborough are connected.

13h ago

0:33
Riverdale shooting: 18-year-old and 17-year-old arrested for double homicide

An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to a double homicide shooting in Riverdale.

15h ago

1:13
Scarborough café fire third suspected case of arson in days

Toronto police are investigating a third suspected case of arson in days that targeted a local business.

16h ago

27:39
King Charles III opens parliament: Full throne speech

King Charles III opens the 45th parliament with his throne speech, outlining the government's economic plans and relations with allies.

16h ago

2:15
King Charles on global trade tensions: Time for Canada to 'think big, act bigger'

During his throne speech, King Charles III said global trade tensions has brought Canada a new opportunity to transform its economic power.

17h ago

More Videos