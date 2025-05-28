Parliament gets back to work with a new prime minister and many new faces

OTTAWA — Parliament gets back to work Wednesday with a new Speaker, a new prime minister and plenty of new faces in the House of Commons.

Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia will preside over the House of Commons for the first time today, while his office has confirmed that all 343 members of Parliament have now been sworn in.

Roughly a third of those MPs, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, were elected for the first time in April and will face their first question period today.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will be absent from the House of Commons for the first time in two decades after failing to win re-election in his riding.

Former party leader Andrew Scheer will lead the Conservative caucus in the House of Commons.

King Charles formally opened Parliament on Tuesday with the speech from the throne and the minority Liberal government says it will move quickly to pass a promised one-point cut to the bottom income tax bracket.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

The Canadian Press