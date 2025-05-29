Last-minute changes to Ontario mining bill are not good enough, First Nations say

The sun sets on the shore line outside Neskantaga First Nation in Neskantaga, Ont., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted May 29, 2025 12:03 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2025 12:18 pm.

TORONTO — Ontario First Nations say the provincial government’s last-minute changes to a controversial mining bill are not good enough and have come too late.

Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler of Nishnawbe Aski Nation, which represents 49 First Nations in northern Ontario, says the province should scrap Bill 5 and draft new legislation alongside Indigenous leadership.

The proposed law seeks to speed up the development of large projects such as mines, and while First Nations are not necessarily opposed to such moves, they want a seat at the decision-making table.

The legislation proposes to create so-called “special economic zones” that would suspend provincial and municipal laws for certain projects.

The province intends to name the Ring of Fire as the first such zone, but ministers have promised that affected First Nations will be consulted first.

A filibuster by New Democrats and Liberals forced a delay in the committee process to adopt the bill, but the province still hopes to pass the bill into law next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

