Oilers returning to Stanley Cup final with Game 5 victory in Dallas

Edmonton Oilers players celebrate after center Connor McDavid (97) scored against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

By CityNews Staff

Posted May 29, 2025 2:59 pm.

The Edmonton Oilers are heading to the Stanley Cup Final to play the Florida Panthers in back-to-back years.

The Oilers won the Western Conference Final Thursday night, defeating the Dallas Stars in five games.

Corey Perry opened the scoring in Game 5 on a power play, two and a half minutes into the first period.

Leon Draisaitl fed the puck to Connor McDavid behind the net, who then found Perry all alone in the slot. Perry wasted no time, putting the puck past Jake Oettinger.

Mattias Janmark doubled the Oilers’ lead about four and a half minutes later, on a play in which the Oilers caught the Stars on a bad change.

Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark (13) scores against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The goal was the second shot of the game for the Oilers, leading to Dallas calling a timeout and Oettinger getting pulled.

With Casey DeSmith between the pipes for Dallas, the Stars finally got a couple of saves; however, 58 seconds after Janmark made it 2-0, Jeff Skinner increased the Oilers’ lead once again.

The goal came as the Oilers put heavy pressure around the Stars’ crease, and Skinner was able to poke it home.

With 8:20 to go in the first period, Jason Robertson would get one back for Dallas, breaking into the zone and wristing a shot past Stuart Skinner to make it 3-1.

On a power play, just over halfway through the second period, Roope Hintz would score for the Stars, blasting a one-timer past Skinner to make it 3-2.

Two minutes and two seconds later, McDavid would answer for the Oilers on a breakaway, fending off a Stars defender and sliding the puck past DeSmith to make it 4-2.

It only took 38 seconds into the third period for Dallas to score on the Oilers, cutting the lead back to one.

Robertson scored his second of the game, putting the puck through Skinner’s five-hole for the Stars’ third goal.

A couple of minutes later, Evander Kane would centre the puck from behind the Stars’ net, and managed to get a favourable bounce off Esa Lindell’s skate and past DeSmith to make it 5-3 for the Oilers.

Kasperi Kapanene would add an empty net goal with 10.8 seconds left, making it 6-3.

Unlike last year, the Oilers touched the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will be on Wednesday, June 4, in Edmonton.

