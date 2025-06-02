Former PM Harper calls for renewed ties with India, does not mention murder probe

Former prime minister Stephen Harper speaks ahead of the King delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Blair Gable-Pool

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted June 2, 2025 11:29 am.

Last Updated June 2, 2025 1:19 pm.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper says it’s time for Canada to move past its dispute with India because the country is an indispensable partner in a volatile world.

Harper made the comments this past Saturday at an event in Brampton, Ont., where he accepted an award from a group that focuses on doing business with India.

In his remarks at the event, which were recorded, Harper did not mention RCMP allegations linking the government in New Delhi to widespread acts of murder, extortion and coercion across Canada.

Those allegations led Canada to expel senior Indian diplomats and followed claims that the Indian government played a role in the assassination of a Sikh activist near Vancouver.

The Canadian Press has asked Harper to explain why he didn’t mention these allegations in his remarks, which also included a call for political parties to “sever” ties with Sikh separatists.

Harper’s comments come as New Delhi and Ottawa signal a desire to repair relations, and as Sikh groups call on Canada not to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to this month’s G7 summit in Alberta.

