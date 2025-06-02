Rescue crews on scene after wall collapses, trapping 2 workers in York

Rescue workers are on the scene of an industrial accident that’s trapped two workers waist-high in dirt at a site in York on Monday morning.

A wall reportedly collapsed at around 11:39 a.m. at the job site near Edmund Avenue and Weston Road, trapping two male workers in soil.

The workers were conscious and breathing when rescue crews arrived.

Toronto Fire tells CityNews crews are currently working to stabilize the scene and are awaiting an excavator truck to assist with the rescue.

Weston Road has been closed between Jane Street and Denison Road East, and police are telling drivers in the area to expect delays.

More to come