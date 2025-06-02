Rescue crews on scene after wall collapses, trapping 2 workers in York

Crews at the scene of an industrial accident and rescue. David Misener/CityNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 2, 2025 12:31 pm.

Last Updated June 2, 2025 1:19 pm.

Rescue workers are on the scene of an industrial accident that’s trapped two workers waist-high in dirt at a site in York on Monday morning.

A wall reportedly collapsed at around 11:39 a.m. at the job site near Edmund Avenue and Weston Road, trapping two male workers in soil.

The workers were conscious and breathing when rescue crews arrived.

Toronto Fire tells CityNews crews are currently working to stabilize the scene and are awaiting an excavator truck to assist with the rescue.

Weston Road has been closed between Jane Street and Denison Road East, and police are telling drivers in the area to expect delays.

More to come

Top Stories

Defence wraps its case in hockey players' sex assault trial

Defence lawyers representing five hockey players accused of sexual assault have closed their case, and no more evidence will be called at the trial. Lawyers for the Crown and defence will make legal...

26m ago

Arrest made after multiple people assaulted at Union Station: police

Toronto police say a male has been arrested after several people were assaulted at Union Station on Monday morning. Officers were called to the station at around 8:50 a.m. Investigators tell 680...

2h ago

Former PM Harper calls for renewed ties with India, does not mention murder probe

Former prime minister Stephen Harper says it's time for Canada to move past its dispute with India because the country is an indispensable partner in a volatile world. Harper made the comments this past...

10m ago

Shopify wins court battle against Canada Revenue Agency in merchant-data case

Shopify Inc. has come out on top of a battle with the Canada Revenue Agency. A federal court order issued Thursday shows Judge Guy Régimbald sided with the Canadian tech company, which was fighting the...

34m ago

