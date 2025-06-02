S&P/TSX composite up as energy stocks rise, U.S. markets in the red

The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre is seen in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 2, 2025 11:42 am.

Last Updated June 2, 2025 12:45 pm.

TORONTO — Strength in energy stocks as the price of oil climbed helped Canada’s main stock index move up in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 66.16 points at 26,241.21.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 226.19 points at 42,043.88. The S&P 500 index was down 14.77 points at 5,896.92, while the Nasdaq composite was down 6.76 points at 19,107.01.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.02 cents US compared with 72.68 cents US on Friday.

The July crude oil contract was up US$1.98 at US$62.77 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 26 cents US at US$3.71 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$83.20 at US$3,398.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 22 cents US at US$4.90 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

