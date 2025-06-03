1 man dead after North York shooting, 5 others sent to hospital

The scene in the Flemington Road and Zachary Court area after multiple people have been reported injured after a shooting. (Viewer submitted photo to CityNews)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted June 3, 2025 9:01 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2025 10:38 pm.

Toronto Police are investigating a shooting in North York’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood that killed one man and sent five others to a hospital Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the Flemington Road and Zachary Court area just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of gunshots.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) say five adults have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and are expected to survive.

Police were called to the Flemington Road and Zachary Court area in North York just after 8:30 p.m. (Michelle Mackey/CityNews)

No suspect description has been released, and police are setting up a command post in the Ranee Avenue and Flemington Road area, south of Yorkdale mall.

“Disturbed by news of the shootings in the Lawrence Heights area this evening,” wrote Mayor Olivia Chow on social media Tuesday evening.

