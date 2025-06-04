Boy, 7, dies after falling from balcony of Black Creek high-rise building under construction

A mother is sharing her grief, days after her special needs son fell to his death at a Toronto high rise. The child had accidentally ventured out onto a balcony that was under construction. Catalina Gillies reports on this Citynews exclusive.

By Catalina Gillies

Posted June 4, 2025 5:45 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2025 6:03 pm.

A mother is calling for justice following the death of her seven-year-old son, who fell from the 15th-floor balcony of a Black Creek high-rise building under construction.

“This is not fair. I need justice for my son,” said Adesuwe Uwadia, the mother of Royal, who passed away on Saturday. “He can’t just go like that.. it’s unfair.”

Toronto Fire confirmed the incident occurred around 9 p.m. on May 31 when they responded to reports of a child falling from a balcony. They say crews attempted to revive the patient but were unsuccessful. 

Toronto police also attended and said the death is not considered suspicious.

The building is undergoing repairs from a fire a few years ago, and signs have been posted in the units telling residents not to access the balcony area.

“Danger, do not access balcony area. Windows and doors have been secured for your safety,” read the sign.

The family said the sliding door had been locked, but the window hadn’t.

Royal’s 16-year-old sister, who did not want to be identified and who witnessed the tragic event, said that because there was no stopper on the window, her brother was able to climb out.

“They didn’t do that for the window, they didn’t put any locks in place. Because of that, my brother fell … we were there when it happened, we were watching him. But if you have kids, you know they move fast,” she said.

According to the family, the balcony their son fell from had no railing or barrier at all. They say they contacted management several times about getting a lock put on the window, but say they never received a response.

“They know this boy is special needs, there was no accommodation for him. She kept going to complain, please come and fix this window,” added Blessing, a friend of the family.

“They [didn’t] want to do [any]thing! Before you start your construction, you have to make sure everything is properly fixed, nothing is fixed,” said Uwadia.

Uwadia said that after the tragic event occurred, locks were in place on the windows in the units the next day.

“When the boy died … the next day they quickly run to visit, to fix the lock.”

Royal’s family described him as full of life and that everyone at his school loved him.

“I was there when Royal was born. She’s been a very good mom. I can say that. She’s been a very good mom, she’s been very responsible, she works, she’s a caregiver,” added Blessing.

CityNews reached out to the building’s management, but has yet to receive a response at this time.

Top Stories

Ontario passes controversial mining law as Doug Ford warns against blockades

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government has given itself the power to suspend provincial and municipal laws for chosen projects in areas it deems to have economic importance.  On Wednesday afternoon,...

1h ago

10 arrested, 1 wanted in multiple violent incidents, including Scarborough pub mass shooting

Toronto police have arrested 10 males in connection to multiple violent incidents across the GTA, including the brazen mass shooting inside Scarborough's Piper Arms pub, where 12 people were injured. An...

1h ago

Premier Ford says Ontario will 'onshore' steel manufacturing in response to Trump's tariff escalation

Premier Doug Ford was in a familiar spot on Wednesday morning -- on CNN, exasperated with U.S. President Donald Trump. Ford, who now routinely appears on U.S. network news to voice his grievances with...

1h ago

Patients allege neglectful obstetrics and gynecology care by Toronto doctor

Marie-Louise Fitrion says she was asleep in a hospital bed when she woke up to an obstetrician’s hand in her vagina. It was Oct. 25, 2018, the morning of giving birth to her second child, and she...

7h ago

