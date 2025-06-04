Gloves from Wayne Gretzky’s last Stanley Cup run with Oilers up for auction

A pair of gloves worn by Wayne Gretzky, as shown in this handout photo, during last Stanley Cup run with the Edmonton Oilers is going up for auction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sotheby's *MANDATORY CREDIT *

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2025 8:30 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2025 8:43 am.

A pair of gloves worn by Wayne Gretzky during his last Stanley Cup run with the Edmonton Oilers is going up for auction.

Sotheby’s announced Wednesday that bidding is underway for the Hockey Hall of Famer’s game-worn gloves from the 1988 NHL playoffs.

Bidding will close June 16. In a release, Sotheby’s said the gloves are “photo matched” to Gretzky’s last game with Edmonton and the pair is estimated to fetch between $400,000 and $600,000.

Gretzky had 43 points in 19 games during the ’88 playoffs as the Oilers won their fourth Stanley Cup in five years, sweeping the Boston Bruins in the final.

“The Great One” was traded to the Los Angeles Kings before the start of the next season and did not win another Stanley Cup.

The announcement of the auction came on the same day if Game 1 of the 2024-25 Stanley Cup final between the Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police to announce arrests in Scarborough pub mass shooting that injured 12

Toronto police are expected to announce arrests in the investigation of a brazen mass shooting inside Scarborough's Piper Arms pub, where 12 people were injured. The shooting happened just after 10:30...

updated

1h ago

Patients allege neglectful obstetrics and gynecology care by Toronto doctor

Marie-Louise Fitrion says she was asleep in a hospital bed when she woke up to an obstetrician’s hand in her vagina. It was Oct. 25, 2018, the morning of giving birth to her second child, and she...

38m ago

Bank of Canada holds key rate at 2.75% as tariff uncertainty persists

The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.75 per cent Wednesday as policymakers keep waiting for more clarity on how tariffs will impact the economy. “Uncertainty remains high,”...

breaking

12m ago

Motorcyclist dead in crash on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa

A motorcyclist is dead following a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 401 in Oshawa. According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the motorcycle hit the back of the tractor-trailer...

24m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police to announce arrests in Scarborough pub mass shooting that injured 12

Toronto police are expected to announce arrests in the investigation of a brazen mass shooting inside Scarborough's Piper Arms pub, where 12 people were injured. The shooting happened just after 10:30...

updated

1h ago

Patients allege neglectful obstetrics and gynecology care by Toronto doctor

Marie-Louise Fitrion says she was asleep in a hospital bed when she woke up to an obstetrician’s hand in her vagina. It was Oct. 25, 2018, the morning of giving birth to her second child, and she...

38m ago

Bank of Canada holds key rate at 2.75% as tariff uncertainty persists

The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.75 per cent Wednesday as policymakers keep waiting for more clarity on how tariffs will impact the economy. “Uncertainty remains high,”...

breaking

12m ago

Motorcyclist dead in crash on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa

A motorcyclist is dead following a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 401 in Oshawa. According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the motorcycle hit the back of the tractor-trailer...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Community calls for safety measures at Mississauga park after child pulled from ravine

After a tragic child drowning in a Mississauga Park, residents and councillors are now looking into whether safety measures can be put in place to better protect children. Afua Baah reports. 

13h ago

2:51
Father and son dead after stabbing inside Burlington home

A father and a son are dead and a woman recovering after what appears to be a stabbing involving members of the same family. Shauna Hunt with the harrowing incident that played overnight in a Burlington home.

13h ago

2:01
Wildfire smoke reaches Toronto 

Wildfire smoke from western and northern Canada is drifting into Toronto, causing air quality concerns. Experts warn wind shifts could worsen conditions. Brandon Rowe speaks with a doctor and meteorologist on what to expect and how to stay safe.

15h ago

1:50
Grade 8 students write orientation book for first graders

It can be an intimidating experience when you're in grade 1 and starting a new school, but some talented grade 8 students are hoping to help.  Audra Brown with the book they have written to help the littlest learners feel comfortable at school.

16h ago

2:22
Toronto invests $5m in youth programming to combat youth violence

Police, politicians and community leaders say plan to create 3000 spaces for youth programming is part of the solution to fight youth violence. The supports will be targeted to areas of the city with high instance of gun crime.

16h ago

More Videos