Gloves from Wayne Gretzky’s last Stanley Cup run with Oilers up for auction

A pair of gloves worn by Wayne Gretzky during his last Stanley Cup run with the Edmonton Oilers is going up for auction.

Sotheby’s announced Wednesday that bidding is underway for the Hockey Hall of Famer’s game-worn gloves from the 1988 NHL playoffs.

Bidding will close June 16. In a release, Sotheby’s said the gloves are “photo matched” to Gretzky’s last game with Edmonton and the pair is estimated to fetch between $400,000 and $600,000.

Gretzky had 43 points in 19 games during the ’88 playoffs as the Oilers won their fourth Stanley Cup in five years, sweeping the Boston Bruins in the final.

“The Great One” was traded to the Los Angeles Kings before the start of the next season and did not win another Stanley Cup.

The announcement of the auction came on the same day if Game 1 of the 2024-25 Stanley Cup final between the Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press