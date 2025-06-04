Heather Hiscox stepping down from ‘CBC Morning Live’ this fall

TORONTO — CBC News Network veteran Heather Hiscox is retiring and will step down as host of “CBC Morning Live” this fall.

The longtime anchor for live, breaking news coverage made the announcement this morning as the public broadcaster detailed upcoming programming plans.

Hiscox says she’s deeply grateful to CBC News for the opportunity to connect with Canadians each morning. Her final day will be in front of a live audience Nov. 6, also her 20th anniversary as host of the 6 a.m. show that runs for four hours.

Before she leaves, CBC says Hiscox will take “CBC Morning Live” on the road this fall to speak to Canadians directly about their perspectives on the country.

During Hiscox’s tenure on the desk she presented major news events including the Humboldt, Sask., bus crash; the Quebec City mosque shooting; the funerals of Pope Francis and Queen Elizabeth II and 10 Olympic Games.

“As I contemplate this final chapter, I feel immense pride in what we’ve created as a morning team,” Hiscox said Wednesday in a release.

“Most of all, I am forever indebted to Canadians — their support has sustained me, and earning and keeping their trust has been the most rewarding achievement of my career.”

Hiscox began her broadcasting career in 1982 at a radio station in her hometown of Owen Sound, Ont., and moved into television in 1991. Her CBC roles included serving as a correspondent for “The National” and working out of CBC bureaus in Washington, D.C., and London, U.K.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press