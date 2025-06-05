Steel firms, workers to meet with MPs in Ottawa urging tariff action against U.S.

The Prime Minister says the government will take some time, but 'not much', to consider how to respond to the U.S. doubling metal tariffs. Mark Carney adds the feds are preparing reprisals, while also negotiating with the Americans.

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2025 8:26 am.

Canadian steel companies and union workers are meeting with members of Parliament today with the hopes of convincing Ottawa to punch back at U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff hike.

Industry and labour groups, along with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, are all calling on the federal government to quickly implement matching tariffs to retaliate against the U.S.

Trump doubled his duties on steel and aluminum products on Wednesday from 25 to 50 per cent — what amounts to a massive threat to Canadian industry.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will need to take “some time” to craft a response to the increased U.S. tariffs.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says the federal Liberal government is examining different scenarios to respond and vowed it will make a decision before too long.

The Canadian Steel Producers Association says Trump’s latest tariff assault is dealing a “crushing blow” to the Canadian industry — a move that effectively blocks Canadian steel from entering the U.S. market.

Top Stories

North York apartment evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide, 1 to hospital

A low-rise apartment building in North York was evacuated on Thursday due to high levels of carbon monoxide, and one person was sent to the hospital. Toronto Fire Services (TFS) tells CityNews that...

1h ago

Boy, 7, dies after falling from balcony of North York high-rise building under construction

A mother is calling for justice following the death of her seven-year-old son, who fell from the 15th-floor balcony of a North York high-rise building under construction. "This is not fair. I need justice...

3h ago

Hamilton street named Ontario's worst road again, Toronto's Gardiner joins 2025 list

A notorious street in Hamilton has earned the reputation as the worst road in Ontario for the second-straight year, as Toronto's Gardiner Expressway finds itself on the 2025 list. CAA South Central...

12m ago

What happened to the Sullivan kids in Nova Scotia?

It's a mystery in Nova Scotia that's gained attention across the country. This week marked one month since the disappearance of six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother, Jack Sullivan. The...

The Big Story

49m ago

