Steel firms, workers to meet with MPs in Ottawa urging tariff action against U.S.

Canadian steel companies and union workers are meeting with members of Parliament today with the hopes of convincing Ottawa to punch back at U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff hike.

Industry and labour groups, along with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, are all calling on the federal government to quickly implement matching tariffs to retaliate against the U.S.

Trump doubled his duties on steel and aluminum products on Wednesday from 25 to 50 per cent — what amounts to a massive threat to Canadian industry.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will need to take “some time” to craft a response to the increased U.S. tariffs.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says the federal Liberal government is examining different scenarios to respond and vowed it will make a decision before too long.

The Canadian Steel Producers Association says Trump’s latest tariff assault is dealing a “crushing blow” to the Canadian industry — a move that effectively blocks Canadian steel from entering the U.S. market.