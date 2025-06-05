Vigil held for victims of Boulder firebombing attack as suspect’s family fights deportation

A visitor offers a tribute after leaving a bouquet of flowers at a makeshift memorial for victims of an attack outside of the Boulder County, Colo., courthouse as a light rain falls Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By Colleen Slevin, Jesse Bedayn, Rebecca Santana And Hallie Golden, The Associated Press

Posted June 5, 2025 1:43 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2025 8:16 am.

Hundreds of people squeezed into the Jewish Community Center in Boulder, Colorado, for a vigil that featured prayer, singing and emotional testimony from a victim and witnesses of the firebombing attack in the city’s downtown, while a federal judge has blocked the deportation of the suspect’s family.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, has been charged with a federal hate crime and state counts of attempted murder in Sunday’s attack on a group demonstrating for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza. He is being held in a county jail on a $10 million cash bond and is scheduled to make an appearance in state court on Thursday.

Witnesses say Soliman threw two Molotov cocktails at the group and authorities say he confessed to the attack that injured 15 people.

Rachelle Halpern, who has been walking with the group since 2023, said during Wednesday evening’s vigil that she remembers thinking it was strange to see a man with a canister looking like he was going to spray pesticide on the grass. Then she heard a crash and screams and saw flames around her feet.

“A woman stood one foot behind me, engulfed in flames from head to toe, lying on the ground with her husband,” she said. “People immediately, three or four men immediately rushed to her to smother the flames.”

Her description prompted murmurs from the audience members. One woman’s head dropped into her hands.

“I heard a loud noise, and the back of my legs burning, and don’t remember those next few moments,” said a victim, who didn’t want to be identified and spoke off camera, over the event’s speakers. “Even as I was watching it unfold before my eyes, even then, it didn’t seem real.”

Defendant’s family investigated

U.S. District Judge Gordon P. Gallagher on Wednesday granted a request from his wife and five children, who like Soliman are Egyptian, to block their deportation after U.S. immigration officials took them into custody. They have not been charged.

Federal authorities have said Soliman has been living in the U.S. illegally, and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the family was being processed for removal. It’s rare that a criminal suspect’s family members are detained and threatened with deportation.

“It is patently unlawful to punish individuals for the crimes of their relatives,” attorneys for the family wrote in the lawsuit.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin described the plaintiff’s claims as “absurd” and “an attempt to delay justice.” She said the entire family was in the country illegally.

Soliman’s wife, Hayam El Gamal, a 17-year-old daughter, two minor sons and two minor daughters were being held at an immigration detention center in Texas, said Eric Lee, one of the attorney’s representing the family.

Soliman told authorities that no one, including his family, knew about his planned attack, according to court documents. El Gamal said she was “shocked” to learn her husband had been arrested in the attack, according to her lawsuit.

Victims increase to 15 people and a dog

On Wednesday, authorities raised the number of people injured in the attack to 15 from 12, plus a dog.

Boulder County officials said in a news release that the victims include eight women and seven men ranging in age from 25 to 88. Details about how the victims were impacted would be explained in criminal charges set to be filed Thursday, according to Boulder County District Attorney’s office spokesperson Shannon Carbone.

Soliman had planned to kill all of the roughly 20 participants in Sunday’s demonstration at the popular Pearl Street pedestrian mall, but he threw just two of his 18 Molotov cocktails while yelling “Free Palestine,” police said.

According to an FBI affidavit, Soliman told police he was driven by a desire “to kill all Zionist people” — a reference to the movement to establish and protect a Jewish state in Israel. Authorities said he expressed no remorse about the attack.

The family’s immigration status

Before moving to Colorado Springs three years ago, Soliman spent 17 years in Kuwait, according to court documents.

Soliman arrived in the U.S. in August 2022 on a tourist visa that expired in February 2023, McLaughlin said in a post on X. She said Soliman filed for asylum in September 2022 and was granted a work authorization in March 2023, but that has also expired.

Hundreds of thousands of people overstay their visas each year in the United States, according to Department of Homeland Security reports.

Soliman’s wife is an Egyptian national, according to her lawsuit. She is a network engineer and has a pending EB-2 visa, which is available to professionals with advanced degrees, the suit said. She and her children all are listed as dependents on Soliman’s asylum application.

The case against Soliman

Soliman told authorities that he had been planning the attack for a year, the affidavit said.

Soliman’s attorney, Kathryn Herold, declined to comment after a state court hearing Monday. Public defenders’ policy prohibits speaking to the media.

The attack unfolded against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war, which has contributed to a spike in antisemitic violence in the United States. It happened at the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot and barely a week after a man who also yelled “Free Palestine” was charged with fatally shooting two Israeli Embassy staffers outside a Jewish museum in Washington.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

North York apartment evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide, 1 to hospital

A low-rise apartment building in North York was evacuated on Thursday due to high levels of carbon monoxide, and one person was sent to the hospital. Toronto Fire Services (TFS) tells CityNews that...

1h ago

Boy, 7, dies after falling from balcony of North York high-rise building under construction

A mother is calling for justice following the death of her seven-year-old son, who fell from the 15th-floor balcony of a North York high-rise building under construction. "This is not fair. I need justice...

3h ago

Hamilton street named Ontario's worst road again, Toronto's Gardiner joins 2025 list

A notorious street in Hamilton has earned the reputation as the worst road in Ontario for the second-straight year, as Toronto's Gardiner Expressway finds itself on the 2025 list. CAA South Central...

9m ago

What happened to the Sullivan kids in Nova Scotia?

It's a mystery in Nova Scotia that's gained attention across the country. This week marked one month since the disappearance of six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother, Jack Sullivan. The...

The Big Story

45m ago

Top Stories

North York apartment evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide, 1 to hospital

A low-rise apartment building in North York was evacuated on Thursday due to high levels of carbon monoxide, and one person was sent to the hospital. Toronto Fire Services (TFS) tells CityNews that...

1h ago

Boy, 7, dies after falling from balcony of North York high-rise building under construction

A mother is calling for justice following the death of her seven-year-old son, who fell from the 15th-floor balcony of a North York high-rise building under construction. "This is not fair. I need justice...

3h ago

Hamilton street named Ontario's worst road again, Toronto's Gardiner joins 2025 list

A notorious street in Hamilton has earned the reputation as the worst road in Ontario for the second-straight year, as Toronto's Gardiner Expressway finds itself on the 2025 list. CAA South Central...

9m ago

What happened to the Sullivan kids in Nova Scotia?

It's a mystery in Nova Scotia that's gained attention across the country. This week marked one month since the disappearance of six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother, Jack Sullivan. The...

The Big Story

45m ago

Most Watched Today

0:53
Former astronaut, federal minister Marc Garneau dies at 76

Marc Garneau, the first Canadian in space who went on to become a high-profile federal politician, has died at the age of 76.

11h ago

3:42
10 people arrested in connection to violent incidents including Scarborough mass shooting

11 people have been charged in connection to a series of violent incidents in Toronto, including a mass shooting at a Scarborough pub. Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

2:45
Grieving mother speaks out after her son falls off of balcony under construction

A mother is sharing her grief, days after her special needs son fell to his death at a Toronto high rise. The child had accidentally ventured out onto a balcony that was under construction. Catalina Gillies reports on this Citynews exclusive.

14h ago

3:08
10 arrested in Scarborough pub shooting, fatal North York shooting targeted: Toronto police

Toronto police have arrested 10 men and are still searching for one suspect in connection to the Scarborough pub mass shooting. Police also said they are investigating a fatal targeted shooting in North York.

16h ago

0:28
WARNING: Toronto police release footage of Scarborough pub mass shooting

Toronto police released camera footage of the moment a suspect entered a Scarborough pub in March and began shooting at several people, injuring 12.

17h ago

More Videos