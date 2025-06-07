‘It’s unacceptable:’ Toronto mayor tours Etobicoke buildings in need of repairs

Toronto's mayor gets a look at an Etobicole complex plagued with mould, and lack of accessibility that residents say for years the property owner hasn't addressed. Afua Baah reports.

By Afua Baah

Posted June 7, 2025 7:41 pm.

Affordable housing is an ongoing issue in the city, and making sure you can actually live in the space is another. Mould and a lack of accessibility are just some of the problems residents at an Etobicoke complex are facing, and on Saturday, ACORN members and tenants gave Mayor Olivia Chow and city councillor Vincent Crisanti a tour of buildings on Bergamot Avenue, claiming their requests for repairs have gone unresolved. 

“I’ve noticed that some of these buildings have been inspected a few times, and the score that is given to them is unreasonably high,” said Chow. “It does not look like a 90 per cent building for me.”

Among the issues residents at 11 Bergamot point to is moldy windows, while over at 9 Bergamot, there is a lack of entrance ramps to get into the building.

“It’s unacceptable that you don’t have ramps, that you don’t have accessibility,” said Crisanti.  

Greg lives at 21 Bergamot. He says his floors have been damaged by flooding that happens whenever anyone uses the laundry. He had no choice but to remove the flooring and paint the concrete floor black to cover it. 

Residents say even when they try to put in work orders, they are directed by building staff to submit their requests via an app, which they say barely works. Some residents say they are scared to speak up about their situation, fearing retaliation from building owners.

Monique Gordon is the Etobicoke ACORN chair and a tenant of 11 Bergamot. She says she was given an eviction notice after going to a town hall meeting back in March to voice her concerns about the building. 

“You can come after me, because when you poke me, I’ll poke you right back, because I have the documentation,” said Gordon. 

The mayor says the City has hired more bylaw enforcement officers to follow up on issues like these, but residents are calling for more action, including stiffer penalties for building owners who repeatedly fail to address concerns. 

“I think what we should do as the City of Toronto is if they don’t fix the building, City of Toronto will fix it and put it on their property tax. That’s the best way to deal with it,” said Chow.

CityNews reached out to Pindale Properties, the owners of the buildings, about the concerns raised and the ongoing issues, but has yet to receive a response.

