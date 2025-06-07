Man wanted in arson investigation in Christie Pitts neighbourhood

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with two fires that were deliberately set in the Christie Pitts neighbourhood.

Investigators say fire crews were called to a vehicle fire in the Shaw Street and Yarmouth Road area around 4 a.m. on June 5. Police say a man was seen loitering in the area at the time and fled the scene before they arrived. There was no one in the vehicle at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Approximately two hours later, fire crews were called to a blaze in a detached garage in the same area. When they arrived, both the garage and the vehicle were on fire. Police say a man was seen on the rooftop of the garage before the fire started and then fled the scene. No one was in the vehicle or garage at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

Police have released a surveillance photo of a suspect described as being in his 30s, five-feet-six to five-feet-eight with a slim to medium build, light brown hair in a ponytail, and clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and grey shoes.