An 11-year-old is dead and another child is in hospital after a serious boating collision near Cates Park Saturday, the North Vancouver RCMP said at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the boat has been arrested, police say. Speed and alcohol may have been a factor.

“On June 7, 2025, at approximately 6:30 p.m., North Vancouver RCMP received multiple reports of a serious collision involving a speed boat and two children on an inflatable tube being towed by another boat,” police said.

“It’s alleged that a speed boat travelling off the waters of Cates Park struck the two children on the inflatable tube.”

Mounties attempted life-saving measures on both children.

“Sadly, one child did not survive and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” they said.

“The second child was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.”

Open Gallery 7 items

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) tells 1130 NewsRadio it was called out to the incident shortly after 6:30 p.m. to take one patient to hospital by air ambulance in serious condition Saturday evening. According to Mounties, the patient was a child and not related to the 11-year-old.

“BCEHS responded with eight units including three primary care paramedics, two advanced care paramedics, a supervisor, the infant care team, and a helicopter,” it said.

Posts on social media show that people in the area started hearing sirens before 7 p.m.

Police closed the park’s boat launch Saturday evening to investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file 25-11599.