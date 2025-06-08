‘Not just a party:’ World Pride celebrations end with defiant politics on display

People attend the World Pride Rally and March at the Lincoln Memorial, Sunday, June 8, 2025, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By By Christine Fernando, Fatima Hussein, Jacquelyn Martin And Mike Pesoli, The Associated Press

Posted June 8, 2025 12:14 pm.

Last Updated June 8, 2025 4:10 pm.

Washington (AP) — After the raucous rainbow-hued festivities of Saturday’s parade, the final day of World Pride 2025 in the nation’s capital kicked off on a more downbeat note.

Thousands gathered under grey skies Sunday morning at the Lincoln Memorial for a rally and protest march, as the community gathers its strength for a looming fight under President Donald Trump’s second administration.

“This is not just a party,” Ashley Smith, board president of Capital Pride Alliance. “This is a rally for our lives.”

Smith acknowledged that international attendance numbers for the bi-annual World Pride were measurably down, with many potential attendees avoiding travel to the U.S. due to either fear of harassment or in protest of Trump’s policies.

“That should disturb us and mobilize us,” Smith said.

Protesters cheered on LGBTQ+ activists taking the stage while waving both traditional Pride flags and flags representing transgender, bisexual, intersex and other communities. Many had rainbow glitter and rhinestones adorning their faces. They held signs declaring “Fight back,” “Gay is good,” “Ban bombs not bathrooms” and “We will not be erased.”

Trump’s campaign against transgender protections and oft-stated antipathy for drag shows have set the community on edge, with some hoping to see a renewed wave of street politics in response.

“Trans people just want to be loved. Everybody wants to live their own lives and I don’t understand the problem with it all,” said Tyler Cargill, who came wearing an elaborate costume with a hat topped by a replica of the U.S. Capitol building.

Wes Kincaid drove roughly 6 hours from Charlotte, North Carolina to attend this year. Sitting on a park bench near the reflecting pond, Kincaid said he made a point of attending this year, “because it’s more important than ever to show up for our community.”

Reminders of the cuts to federal government programs were on full display, Sunday. One attendee waved a pole bearing a massive rainbow flag along with a large USAID flag; another held a “Proud gay federal worker” sign; and a third held an umbrella with the logos of various federal program facing cuts — including the PBS logo.

Trump’s anti-trans rhetoric had fueled fears of violence or protests targeting World Pride participants; at one point earlier this spring, rumors circulated that the Proud Boys were planning to disrupt this weekend’s celebrations. Those concerns prompted organizers to install security fencing around the entire two-day street party on a multi-block stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue.

But so far, the only clear act of aggression has been the vandalizing of a queer bar last week. Late Saturday night, there was a pair of violent incidents near Dupont Circle — one of the epicenters of the World Pride celebrations. Two juveniles were stabbed and a man was shot in the foot in separate incidents. The Metropolitan Police Department says it is not clear if either incident was directly related to World Pride.

A cold rain began falling around noon Sunday as the rally speakers cut short their comments and prepared to march. Some attendees filtered away while others huddled under umbrellas and ponchos.

“Rain will not stop us, and after rain comes rainbows,” said one speaker from the stage.

The speeches didn’t just target the Trump administration or the Republican party. Some turned their ire on Democratic politicians, who they say have wilted under the pressure of Republican control of the White House and both houses of Congress.

“We have to call out people who have abandoned our movement,” said Tyler Hack of the Christopher Street Project.

“Being a Democrat is more than carrying the party affiliation,” Hack added. “It’s about unapologetic support for the trans community.”

While the main march headed toward the U.S. Capitol, a separate group splintered off and headed toward the White House, unfurling a large “TRUMP MUST GO NOW” banner.

Those who stayed to brave the weather said their presence amid less-than-ideal circumstances was vital.

“People are still out here, despite the rain, despite their exhaustion,” said Gillian Brewer, a university student studying physics from Silver Spring, Maryland. “We’re not going anywhere.”

Brewer expressed some frustration that the turnout for Sunday’s protest march was lower than for the World Pride parade the day before, which she decided to skip.

“This is more important,” Brewer added. “You can party all you want but at the end of the day, the protest is why we can party.”

Natalie Farmer, who traveled from San Diego with her wife, attributed the difference in numbers between the march and Saturday’s parade to people being tired from celebrating the previous night.

“Some of us have to do the rallying to keep the party going,” Farmer said. “We all fight in different ways.”

By Christine Fernando, Fatima Hussein, Jacquelyn Martin And Mike Pesoli, The Associated Press



