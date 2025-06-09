Over $400K worth of cocaine found hidden in shoes at Pearson Airport

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers arrested a traveller from Guyana after discovering 3.5 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside shoes at Pearson Airport.

Officials made the discovery on May, 26, 2025, and say the drugs have an estimated street value of around $437,000.

The suspect, who hasn’t been named, was turned over to the RCMP along with the drugs.

“The cocaine was found using contraband detection technology,” the CBSA told CityNews.

“Some of the detection technology employed by the CBSA includes ion mobility spectrometry, x-rays and Narcotic Identification Kits. These tools, in combination with the officer’s knowledge, experience, training, enable successful enforcement actions.”

The CBSA said it couldn’t disclose the suspect’s citizenship “as an individual’s border and immigration information is considered private and protected by the Privacy Act.”