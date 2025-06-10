U.S. condemns Canada, 4 other nations over Israeli sanctions

Surrounded by security guards, Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, centre, participates in a march marking Jerusalem Day, an Israeli holiday celebrating the capture of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, in Damascus Gate of Jerusalem's Old City on Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 10, 2025 5:40 pm.

The United States has condemned Canada and four other countries for imposing sanctions on two Israeli cabinet ministers.

Earlier today, Canada joined the U.K., Norway, Australia and New Zealand in sanctioning the ministers for “inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.”

In a statement released today by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the United States urges the countries to reverse the sanctions.

Rubio says the sanctions do not advance the United States’ efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the region, bring home hostages and end the war.

The statement goes on to blame Hamas for disturbing the peace of Gaza civilians and says the countries should “not forget who the real enemy is.”

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich — the subjects of the countries’ sanctions — are accused of pushing “extremist rhetoric” by calling for the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and the expansion of Israeli settlements in the territory.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on June 10, 2025.

