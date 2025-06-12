Man wanted after woman allegedly sexually assaulted in North York

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in North York.

Investigators say a woman was walking in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area around noon on May 30, when a man approached her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as approximately 30 years old, six feet tall, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured shirt, dark shorts and carrying a gray backpack.