Man wanted after woman allegedly sexually assaulted in North York

The male suspect is described as approximately 30 years-old, six feet tall, with a slim build. TPS/HO

By Joseph Ryan

Posted June 12, 2025 4:00 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in North York.

Investigators say a woman was walking in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area around noon on May 30, when a man approached her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as approximately 30 years old, six feet tall, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured shirt, dark shorts and carrying a gray backpack.

