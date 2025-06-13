Canada’s top doctor Theresa Tam leaving position when term ends June 20

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on public health concerns related to wildfires during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted June 13, 2025 12:54 pm.

Last Updated June 13, 2025 1:01 pm.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, is leaving her position at the end of next week.

Tam has been in the role since June 2017, but became a household name in the last five years as she led the country’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tam says her term ends on Friday, June 20, and she doesn’t have another job lined up.

She is taking a break to think about new opportunities, spend more time with family and get back to some of her passions, including playing music and long-distance running.

A pediatric infectious disease physician by training, Tam joined the federal government’s public health team around the time measles was eliminated in 1998.

She says it’s concerning to see the virus return, but is confident Canada can stop domestic transmission once again through immunization.

Amid anti-public-health measures by the Trump administration in the U.S., Tam says it’s a critical time for Canada to stand up for science and combat disinformation.

She says the COVID-19 pandemic showed that Canada could mount its own response that differed from the U.S. and save lives.

