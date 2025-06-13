Man, 2 youths arrested in violent carjacking, shooting in Richmond Hill; SIU investigating

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man and two youths were arrested as part of a violent carjacking and shooting incident in Richmond Hill.

Police in York Region say just before midnight on June 12, they were called to a carjacking in the parking lot of a plaza in the Highway 7 East and Leslie Street area.

Investigators say three people were getting into a car when two men approached them, produced a firearm and demanded the keys.

“A struggle broke out, during which the firearm was discharged, striking one of the victims in the leg. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, accompanied by a third suspect driving a red Honda CR-V,” police said in a release.

The victim was treated for minor injuries, according to police.

Police say with the help of the Air Support Unit, both vehicles were located and three suspects were taken into custody. A firearm was also recovered.

One suspect was injured during the arrest, and as a result, the Special Investigations Unit has been called in, according to police.

Joseph Campanion, 18, of Ajax and two 17-year-olds, from Ajax and Whitby respectively, are facing a total of eight charges including discharging a firearm with intent, robbery with a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm.

Police say Campanion and one of the youths were out on probation on unrelated matters when the alleged carjacking and shooting occurred.

Investigators believe the suspects may be connected to other robberies and are asking anyone with information to contact them.