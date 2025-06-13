Man, 2 youths arrested in violent carjacking, shooting in Richmond Hill; SIU investigating

Photo of Joseph Companion, who along with two 17 year olds, is facing charges in connection with a carjacking and shooting in Richmond Hill on June 12, 2025. YRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 13, 2025 12:53 pm.

Last Updated June 13, 2025 12:58 pm.

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man and two youths were arrested as part of a violent carjacking and shooting incident in Richmond Hill.

Police in York Region say just before midnight on June 12, they were called to a carjacking in the parking lot of a plaza in the Highway 7 East and Leslie Street area.

Investigators say three people were getting into a car when two men approached them, produced a firearm and demanded the keys.

“A struggle broke out, during which the firearm was discharged, striking one of the victims in the leg. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, accompanied by a third suspect driving a red Honda CR-V,” police said in a release.

The victim was treated for minor injuries, according to police.

Police say with the help of the Air Support Unit, both vehicles were located and three suspects were taken into custody. A firearm was also recovered.

One suspect was injured during the arrest, and as a result, the Special Investigations Unit has been called in, according to police.

Joseph Campanion, 18, of Ajax and two 17-year-olds, from Ajax and Whitby respectively, are facing a total of eight charges including discharging a firearm with intent, robbery with a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm.

Police say Campanion and one of the youths were out on probation on unrelated matters when the alleged carjacking and shooting occurred.

Investigators believe the suspects may be connected to other robberies and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man wanted in alleged repeated harassment of woman

Toronto police say a man is wanted for repeatedly harassing a woman at her residence. Officers responded to a call at around 9 p.m. on Thursday in the Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street area near Danforth...

1h ago

Canada's top doctor Theresa Tam leaving position when term ends June 20

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, is leaving her position at the end of next week. Tam has been in the role since June 2017, but became a household name in the last five years...

44m ago

Iran vows 'severe' retaliation after Israel strikes its nuclear sites, kills its top generals

Israel launched blistering attacks on the heart of Iran's nuclear and military structure Friday, deploying warplanes and drones previously smuggled into the country to attack key facilities and...

36m ago

Small Canadian businesses could get bottom line boost as travel to the U.S. drops

As more and more Canadians appear to be sidestepping travel to the United States, it could spell an economic boon for small and medium-sized businesses on this side of the border. Dan Kelly, president...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto man wanted in alleged repeated harassment of woman

Toronto police say a man is wanted for repeatedly harassing a woman at her residence. Officers responded to a call at around 9 p.m. on Thursday in the Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street area near Danforth...

1h ago

Canada's top doctor Theresa Tam leaving position when term ends June 20

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, is leaving her position at the end of next week. Tam has been in the role since June 2017, but became a household name in the last five years...

44m ago

Iran vows 'severe' retaliation after Israel strikes its nuclear sites, kills its top generals

Israel launched blistering attacks on the heart of Iran's nuclear and military structure Friday, deploying warplanes and drones previously smuggled into the country to attack key facilities and...

36m ago

Small Canadian businesses could get bottom line boost as travel to the U.S. drops

As more and more Canadians appear to be sidestepping travel to the United States, it could spell an economic boon for small and medium-sized businesses on this side of the border. Dan Kelly, president...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Students walk out in support of principal

A long-time Toronto principal has been transferred out of the school he helped establish, just one year before his scheduled retirement. As Beverly Andrews shows us, the shuffle isn't sitting well with the school community.

18h ago

2:11
Mississauga dentist was aboard Air India flight that crashed, family says

Family has confirmed that a Mississauga dentist was among those aboard the Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff. Erica Natividad with more on the Canadian passenger and how the tragedy is impacting the local community.

19h ago

2:47
Hundreds killed as Air India plane crashes into building

At least 290 people have been killed after an Air India plane crashed into a medical college hostel in Ahmedabad. Brandon Choghri with a look at the devastating crash of the Boeing Dreamliner bound for London.

20h ago

1:42
Ford government violates Greenbelt record-keeping obligations: report

Ontario's privacy watchdog says, in addition to deleted emails and the use of personal accounts by government officials, code words were used to communicate about matters related to the Greenbelt. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

4:25
'It was not a clear takeoff': Aviation expert gives analysis on Air India 787 crash

At least 240 people are dead after an Air India plane crashed just minutes after takeoff in Western India. A Canadian dentist was among those on board. We speak to aviation analyst John Gradek about the crash.

23h ago

More Videos