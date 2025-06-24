Police arrest 17 people in 3-day initiative to ‘improve safety’ in Windsor, Ont.

A police vehicle is on the scene as trucks make their way to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., Monday, Oct.4, 2021.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 24, 2025 12:53 pm.

Last Updated June 24, 2025 12:54 pm.

A total of 17 people have been arrested over three days in what police say is an effort to “improve community safety” in a Windsor, Ont., neighbourhood.

Windsor police say the targeted operation at apartment buildings on Glengarry Avenue between Friday and Sunday was done in partnership with the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation.

Police say officers made 17 arrests and laid 22 charges, including break-and-enter, theft under $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order. 

They say a vehicle that was reported stolen in Waterloo, Ont., was also recovered. 

Police say the arrests are part of a “high-visibility” initiative by the force and community partners to improve quality of life on Glengarry Avenue, where residents face crime and social disorder. 

Police say officers and others will be available in the area to provide resources, treat wounds and deliver other essential medical care.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province unveils final designs for re-imagined Ontario Place

The Ford government has released renderings of the final designs for the new Ontario Place. A map of the entire project shows the layout, with a large swath of land dedicated to the Therme spa, a new...

50m ago

Scarborough subway extension tunnelling quietly resumes as budget forecast tops $10B

The updates on the Scarborough subway extension are set to be reviewed by the Metrolinx board at its June 26, 2025, meeting.

2h ago

Durham police drone footage captures arrest of 19-year-old in attempted break-in

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) released dramatic drone footage of an arrest following an alleged attempted break-in near Oshawa. Police say the incident unfolded just before 10:30 a.m. on...

4h ago

TTC launches campaign to remind drivers, cyclists not to pass open streetcar doors

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), in partnership with the Toronto Police Service (TPS), is launching a six-week campaign to improve safety for transit riders when they board and exit a streetcar. The...

2h ago

Top Stories

Province unveils final designs for re-imagined Ontario Place

The Ford government has released renderings of the final designs for the new Ontario Place. A map of the entire project shows the layout, with a large swath of land dedicated to the Therme spa, a new...

50m ago

Scarborough subway extension tunnelling quietly resumes as budget forecast tops $10B

The updates on the Scarborough subway extension are set to be reviewed by the Metrolinx board at its June 26, 2025, meeting.

2h ago

Durham police drone footage captures arrest of 19-year-old in attempted break-in

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) released dramatic drone footage of an arrest following an alleged attempted break-in near Oshawa. Police say the incident unfolded just before 10:30 a.m. on...

4h ago

TTC launches campaign to remind drivers, cyclists not to pass open streetcar doors

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), in partnership with the Toronto Police Service (TPS), is launching a six-week campaign to improve safety for transit riders when they board and exit a streetcar. The...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
Drone footage shows manhunt and arrest of break-in suspect

Durham Regional Police released drone footage of the manhunt and arrest of a suspect wanted for an attempted break-in in Courtice, Ontario.

4h ago

0:34
Home security camera captures intruders following violent robbery

Home surveillance footage captured five suspects fleeing a home after violently robbery that left one person injured and a car stolen in Markham.

6h ago

2:26
Excavator used in failed break-in at Scarborough bank

Afua Baah speaks with business owners who are assessing the damage left behind at a Scarborough Plaza after suspects allegedly tried to break in to a bank overnight using an excavator.

20h ago

0:51
Iran launches attack on U.S. army base in Qatar

Iran fired a retaliation of missiles to a U.S. army base in Qatar following U.S. President Trump's swift move to strike Iran's nuclear facilities.

22h ago

2:45
Mayor Chow responds to criticism over pool closures during heat wave

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said some public pools had 'closure periods' during an intense heat wave to protect staff working outside.

23h ago

More Videos