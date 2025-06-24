Police arrest 17 people in 3-day initiative to ‘improve safety’ in Windsor, Ont.

A total of 17 people have been arrested over three days in what police say is an effort to “improve community safety” in a Windsor, Ont., neighbourhood.

Windsor police say the targeted operation at apartment buildings on Glengarry Avenue between Friday and Sunday was done in partnership with the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation.

Police say officers made 17 arrests and laid 22 charges, including break-and-enter, theft under $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order.

They say a vehicle that was reported stolen in Waterloo, Ont., was also recovered.

Police say the arrests are part of a “high-visibility” initiative by the force and community partners to improve quality of life on Glengarry Avenue, where residents face crime and social disorder.

Police say officers and others will be available in the area to provide resources, treat wounds and deliver other essential medical care.