Premier Smith says Albertans’ desire for leaving Canada has never been higher

United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith addresses party members at their annual meeting in Red Deer, Alta., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Smith will be attending a Canadian Embassy's inauguration event in Washington, D.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 26, 2025 5:59 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2025 6:13 pm.

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the public desire in her province to quit Canada has never been higher.

Smith says a recent byelection that saw a separatist candidate garner almost 18 per cent of the vote shows Albertans are deeply frustrated and angry with Ottawa.

Smith says she takes that frustration seriously and hopes Prime Minister Mark Carney does as well.

The premier says quelling separatist desire is in Carney’s hands and could be done if he scraps laws that she has said stifle energy production in Alberta.

Smith made the comments today at an unrelated news conference in Calgary alongside federal Internal Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Freeland says Parliament recently passed legislation to speed up projects of national interest and says Albertans should take that as a sign Canada is focused on economic development.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto casino fined $350K after impromptu after-party breaks out on casino floor

A casino in north Toronto has been fined $350,000 for "multiple violations of provincial gaming standards" after an impromptu after-party broke out on the casino's gaming floor. The Alcohol and Gaming...

3h ago

Police on scene of smash and grab robbery at Erin Mills Town Centre

There's a heavy police presence at Erin Mills Town Centre after a jewellery store was targetted in a smash and grab robbery on Thursday night, Peel Regional Police said in a social media post. Police...

11m ago

Canadian man dies while in ICE custody in Florida

A Canadian man has died while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Florida. In a statement, ICE said Johnny Noviello, 49, died on June 23 after being found unresponsive....

4h ago

At least five speed cameras damaged this week in Toronto

Toronto police say they have received reports of at least five speed cameras being damaged this week in Toronto. The speed camera at The East Mall and Faludon Court and the camera at Sheppard Avenue...

5h ago

Top Stories

Toronto casino fined $350K after impromptu after-party breaks out on casino floor

A casino in north Toronto has been fined $350,000 for "multiple violations of provincial gaming standards" after an impromptu after-party broke out on the casino's gaming floor. The Alcohol and Gaming...

3h ago

Police on scene of smash and grab robbery at Erin Mills Town Centre

There's a heavy police presence at Erin Mills Town Centre after a jewellery store was targetted in a smash and grab robbery on Thursday night, Peel Regional Police said in a social media post. Police...

11m ago

Canadian man dies while in ICE custody in Florida

A Canadian man has died while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Florida. In a statement, ICE said Johnny Noviello, 49, died on June 23 after being found unresponsive....

4h ago

At least five speed cameras damaged this week in Toronto

Toronto police say they have received reports of at least five speed cameras being damaged this week in Toronto. The speed camera at The East Mall and Faludon Court and the camera at Sheppard Avenue...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
Pearson airport experiences temporary delays after network outage

Toronto's Pearson airport experienced temporary delays after a network outage briefly suspended operations and extended check-in wait times.

9h ago

1:11
Tractor-trailer rollover triggers fiery crash, blocking stretch of Hwy. 401

A tow truck driver hauling a tractor-trailer crashed on Highway 401 near Neilson Road in Scarborough causing a fiery, rollover of the trailer and resulting in a long stretch of blockage on the highway.

10h ago

0:34
Here's how much gas prices are expected to drop in major Ontario cities

Toronto gas prices are set to drop to a new average low not seen since the beginning of June. Here's how much they're expected to drop and the best time to fuel up.
1:31
Man shot by police at Brampton apartment left seriously injured

Peel Regional Police say a man was shot and left with serious injuries by an officer in Brampton following an altercation inside an apartment unit.
1:58
Ontario jails in crisis over poor conditions, mistreatment of inmates: report

Ontario's Ombudsman released a damning report on the province's correctional facilities, saying poor conditions and mistreatment of inmates requires urgent systemic reform.

More Videos