Premier Smith says Albertans’ desire for leaving Canada has never been higher

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the public desire in her province to quit Canada has never been higher.

Smith says a recent byelection that saw a separatist candidate garner almost 18 per cent of the vote shows Albertans are deeply frustrated and angry with Ottawa.

Smith says she takes that frustration seriously and hopes Prime Minister Mark Carney does as well.

The premier says quelling separatist desire is in Carney’s hands and could be done if he scraps laws that she has said stifle energy production in Alberta.

Smith made the comments today at an unrelated news conference in Calgary alongside federal Internal Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Freeland says Parliament recently passed legislation to speed up projects of national interest and says Albertans should take that as a sign Canada is focused on economic development.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press