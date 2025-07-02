New provincial regulatory changes give Ontario nurses expanded powers

FILE - A nurse is shown working during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto. GETTY IMAGES

By Alessandra Carneiro

Posted July 2, 2025 4:44 pm.

As Ontarians continue to struggle with a shortage of family physicians, nurses have also been working to fill the gap in the stretched system and now, the province has implemented regulatory changes that will enable them to provide additional services.

The provincial changes will improve care and access for Ontarians at a time when many are struggling to access a primary care physician amid the healthcare crisis.

“It is high time that we see this. Nurse practitioners have the expertise, they have the education to perform these added duties, and we welcome this,” said Erin Ariss, President of the Ontario Nurses Association (ONA).

Starting July 1, nurse practitioners can apply defibrillator and cardiac pacemakers, order and perform electrocautery and certify a death in more circumstances, changes that the ONA says will help to streamline care without physician approvals, while also speeding up wait times.

In Ontario, 2.5 million people are without a family doctor, but the Ontario Medical Association says that number could double in just under two years. However, with 5,400 nurse practitioners in the province, advocates argue that while they can fill the gap, they should also be compensated.

“We should be using nurse practitioners to their full scope of practice and primary care … it avoids hospital stays, it avoids all kinds of expenses,” said Ariss. “Nurse practitioners should be compensated for all that they do but in Ontario right now, that is not the case.”

Nearly a year ago, nurse practitioners saw their role expanded further when the province allowed nurses to prescribe certain types of birth control medication and administer some vaccinations.

“I think the government is working hard at utilizing people to the best of their availability and nurse practitioners, as you know, have great outcomes. They are safe and effective, they can reduce discharge times so if we are going to catapult attaching patients to a primary care provider this is the time for nurse practitioners,” said Dr. Michelle acorn, CEO, nurse practitioners association of Ontario

The Liberal Critic for Urgent Care, Primary Care, and Public Health, MPP Adil Shamji, told CityNews this expansion of capabilities is a “small and overdue step” but that it doesn’t address the full scale of Ontario’s health care crisis.

“Nurse practitioners must be fully embraced, funded, and integrated into the public system so Ontarians can access their care through OHIP,” shared Shamji.

Advocates say they continue to welcome the added and expanded roles and say they will be monitoring the impact it will have on the health care system here in Ontario and while they hope even more barriers will be removed in the future, they add it is important that nurses continue to be supported both financially and professionally.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Live Nation 'making adjustments' at Toronto's Rogers Stadium after fan complaints

The operators of Toronto's new Rogers Stadium say they are "already making adjustments" after concertgoers voiced concerns about crowd management at the outdoor venue's inaugural show on Sunday. Live...

1h ago

Parkside Drive speed camera reinstalled along with new surveillance camera

The Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which was cut down for the fifth time in six months back in May, was reinstalled Wednesday, alongside the placement of a new surveillance camera. CityNews...

5h ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted of most serious charges, convicted of prostitution-related offenses

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs dropped to his knees and prayed in the courtroom after he was acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s...

0m ago

Man arrested after allegedly following woman, entering her apartment building

Toronto police have arrested a man after an investigation into several suspicious incidents where he allegedly followed the same woman several times as she walked home in the St. Clair Avenue West and...

1h ago

Top Stories

Live Nation 'making adjustments' at Toronto's Rogers Stadium after fan complaints

The operators of Toronto's new Rogers Stadium say they are "already making adjustments" after concertgoers voiced concerns about crowd management at the outdoor venue's inaugural show on Sunday. Live...

1h ago

Parkside Drive speed camera reinstalled along with new surveillance camera

The Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which was cut down for the fifth time in six months back in May, was reinstalled Wednesday, alongside the placement of a new surveillance camera. CityNews...

5h ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted of most serious charges, convicted of prostitution-related offenses

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs dropped to his knees and prayed in the courtroom after he was acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s...

0m ago

Man arrested after allegedly following woman, entering her apartment building

Toronto police have arrested a man after an investigation into several suspicious incidents where he allegedly followed the same woman several times as she walked home in the St. Clair Avenue West and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:50
Speed camera previously targeted reinstalled with added surveillance camera

The well-known Parkside Drive speed camera that has been knocked down five times in the last six months was recently reinstalled with added security surveillance.

4h ago

3:42
Sean 'Diddy' Combs found guilty of two sex crimes, acquitted of sex trafficking, racketeering

Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking but has been found guilty of transportation of purposes of prostitution.

4h ago

2:33
Hot temperatures and humidity across the GTA

Temperatures are expected to climb. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

21h ago

2:20
Torontonians celebrate Canada Day as parade, fireworks return

Canada Day celebrations are well underway in Toronto. From dayside parades to preparations for the big firework display at night, our Catalina Gillies takes a look at how Torontonians are marking the big day. 
1:49
Maple Leafs trade Mitch Marner to Vegas

The Maple Leafs have agreed to sign-and-trade Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Monday. Marner then signed an 8-year, $96-million deal worth $12 million per year.
More Videos