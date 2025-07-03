DEVELOPING
Woman, 3 children critically injured in Mississauga crash
Posted July 3, 2025 5:46 pm.
Last Updated July 3, 2025 6:50 pm.
A woman and three children under the age of 11 have been critically injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga.
Peel police were called to Ninth Line and Candlelight Drive on Thursday afternoon for reports of a crash.
Paramedics tell CityNews an adult woman and three children aged 9, 10 and 11 have been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries while a teenager, believed to be 15, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Police say one person fled the scene of the crash on foot.
More to come