DEVELOPING

Woman, 3 children critically injured in Mississauga crash

Peel police investigate a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on July 3, 2025. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 3, 2025 5:46 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2025 6:50 pm.

A woman and three children under the age of 11 have been critically injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to Ninth Line and Candlelight Drive on Thursday afternoon for reports of a crash.

Paramedics tell CityNews an adult woman and three children aged 9, 10 and 11 have been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries while a teenager, believed to be 15, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police say one person fled the scene of the crash on foot.

More to come

