Suspect arrested in High Park sexual assault

Cortny Henry has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault in High Park. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 3, 2025 11:10 am.

Last Updated July 3, 2025 11:21 am.

Toronto police say they have arrested a suspect for allegedly sexually assaulting a 62-year-old woman in High Park in early June.

Officers were called to the park in the Howard Park Avenue and Parkside Drive area around 10:40 p.m. on June 4.

Police say the woman was walking on a paved pathway when she was approached from behind by an unknown man, who then allegedly dragged her into a wooded area of the park where she was sexually assaulted.

The woman was able to get away and get help from a passerby in the area, who called police.

The man then fled the area. The victim suffered non-life-threatening physical injuries in the assault.

After a lengthy investigation, Cortny Henry, 35, was arrested in connection to the incident on Wednesday.

He is facing several charges including sexual assault cause bodily harm, forcible confinement, robbery and fail to comply with probation.

His picture has been released as police believe there could be more alleged victims.

“We’re concerned about other victims. Just in general, this male was, I believe, arrested outside of the city. So again, there could be victims, both within the city and outside the city. We haven’t received any other reports from any other assaults in this park,” said Superintendent Andrew Ecklund in a press conference.

The suspect has a criminal record and was on probation at the time of the incident.

Ecklund added they have heard the concerns of area residents and are committed to the safety of High Park and the surrounding neighbourhood.

“We continue to have officers patrolling the area and remain engaged with local residents,” said Ecklund. “High Park is one of the city’s most cherished public spaces, and this assault understandably caused fear and concern to the community. No one should feel unsafe walking in their own neighborhood or alone in a public park.”

