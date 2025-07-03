Toronto woman wanted for allegedly providing fraudulent immigration services

Toronto police are looking for a woman in connection to a fraud investigation. TPS/HO

By Joseph Ryan

Posted July 3, 2025 10:18 am.

Toronto police are looking for a woman in connection to a fraud investigation.

Investigators say they received reports between May 2023 and May 2025 that a woman was offering fraudulent immigration services in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area.

It is alleged that the suspect would provide immigration services for Canadian citizenship applications and work permits. Then the victims would pay the accused and were provided with government documents, but would later learn that the services were not legitimate, and the documents were deemed to be fraudulent.

Police say Maria Corpuz, 43, of Toronto, is wanted for:

  • Three counts of fraud under $5,000
  • Three counts of false pretense under $5,000
  • Two counts of utter forged document

Investigators have released a photo of the suspect.

