Military police investigating Facebook page filled with racism, misogyny

A Canadian flag is shown on a soldier during an announcement at Garrison Petawawa in Petawawa, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. A Canadian soldier has died in Latvia. The Canadian Armed Forces says Capt. Aaron Wideman died while off-duty in the Latvian capital, Riga. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted July 4, 2025 11:22 am.

Last Updated July 4, 2025 11:37 am.

OTTAWA — Military police say they have reopened an investigation into a Facebook group the Canadian Army’s commanding officer describes as “abhorrent.”

Lt.-Gen. Michael Wright says he was made aware of allegations about a Facebook group called the “Blue Hackle Mafia” on June 25 and that they involved “members of the Canadian Army.”

Wright says the group’s posts featured “racist, misogynistic, homophobic and antisemitic comments and images.”

The group was initially reported to the army chain of command last December and the Office of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal says the case was transferred to the unit for a disciplinary investigation.

The investigation was reopened by military police on June 27, according to an emailed statement from the provost marshal’s office.

Wright says all members of the Canadian Army need to “hold themselves to the highest standards” and anyone caught engaging in this type of online behaviour could “face administrative and/or disciplinary consequences.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 charged with throwing rocks at moving vehicles in Markham, causing crash with critical injuries: OPP

Two 18-year-old men are facing charges after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation into several incidents where rocks were thrown at moving vehicles in Markham -- in one instance causing a crash...

8m ago

Ontario jury duty service: Why it matters to the accused, the victims, and the justice system

In part two of CityNews Toronto's look at Ontario jury duty service, we're taking a closer look at how juries matter to different stakeholders.

Feature

4h ago

12 additional charges of sexual assault laid against Hamilton man

Hamilton police have laid several more charges against a man originally arrested in May for sexual assault. Bryan Hayward was arrested and charged with multiple offences back on May 16. As the investigation...

24m ago

Toronto weekend weather forecast: Heat and humidity kick off July

Toronto will start July under a wave of heat and humidity. As the weekend approaches, conditions will shift from mild on Friday to sweltering on Saturday and Sunday. This comes as temperature records...

4h ago

Top Stories

2 charged with throwing rocks at moving vehicles in Markham, causing crash with critical injuries: OPP

Two 18-year-old men are facing charges after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation into several incidents where rocks were thrown at moving vehicles in Markham -- in one instance causing a crash...

8m ago

Ontario jury duty service: Why it matters to the accused, the victims, and the justice system

In part two of CityNews Toronto's look at Ontario jury duty service, we're taking a closer look at how juries matter to different stakeholders.

Feature

4h ago

12 additional charges of sexual assault laid against Hamilton man

Hamilton police have laid several more charges against a man originally arrested in May for sexual assault. Bryan Hayward was arrested and charged with multiple offences back on May 16. As the investigation...

24m ago

Toronto weekend weather forecast: Heat and humidity kick off July

Toronto will start July under a wave of heat and humidity. As the weekend approaches, conditions will shift from mild on Friday to sweltering on Saturday and Sunday. This comes as temperature records...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Woman, child in critical condition following two-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police continues to investigate following a 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga that has left a woman and child in critical condition. As Jazan Grewal reports, two suspects involved fled the scene.

12h ago

2:03
Arrest made in High Park sexual assault

Toronto police officers say a 35-year-old man faces seven charges in connection with a June 4 sexual assault of a 60-year-old woman.

11h ago

2:38
Police investigating 'violent swarming' attack of Muslim Woman in Oshawa

The owner of a pizza pizza in Oshawa is recovering at home from her injuries after being violently attacked by several individuals on Wednesday morning. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

16h ago

2:19
One person dead after a fire at an encampment shelter in the Don Valley

Toronto Fire Service says a significant structure built in a ravine in the Don Valley went up in flames overnight killing one person. The fire was fuelled by propane tanks and electric bike batteries. Toronto police are investigating. 

17h ago

1:39
Bodies of two men found in Scarborough home

Toronto Police are investigating after the bodies of two men were found in a Scarborough home. Erica Natividad with what prompted a wellness check on the residents.

19h ago

More Videos