3 hospitalized in multi-vehicle Brampton crash involving suspected impaired driver

One person is in custody and three people have been hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton on Saturday.

Police in Peel Region say four vehicles collided in the Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive/Major MacKenzie Drive area at around 4:15 p.m.

Police reported multiple injuries, including one person in life-threatening condition.

York Region Paramedics tell CityNews one person was taken to a local trauma centre while two others were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police also said one man was taken into custody, suspected of impaired driving.