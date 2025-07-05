OPEC+ to boost oil production by 548,000 barrels per day in August

FILE - The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 5, 2025 2:42 pm.

Last Updated July 5, 2025 3:18 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Eight members of the OPEC+ alliance of oil exporting countries say they will boost production by 548,000 barrels per day in August in a move that could further reduce gas prices this year.

The group that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia made the decision at a virtual meeting Saturday. They cited a “steady global economic outlook” and low oil inventories.

Oil prices spiked sharply last month during the bloody, 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran but then tumbled back down as the U.S. helped broker a peace deal after dropping bombs on three of Iran’s key nuclear sites.

Saudi Arabia holds significant influence in OPEC+ as the dominant member of the OPEC producers’ cartel, and Russia is the leading non-OPEC member in the 22-country alliance.

Along with Saudi Arabia and Russia, the group that met Saturday is made up of Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman.

A statement said the new measures were in accordance with a December decision to put off increasing production at that time, but gradually increase it by 2.2 million barrels per day over an 18-month period starting in April and ending in fall 2026. The delayed ramp up reflected weaker-than-expected demand and competing production from non-allied countries.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in York

A teen boy has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Kenwood Avenue and Vaughan Road in York...

1h ago

Tentative deal reached in six-week strike with WSIB workers

The union representing almost 4,000 striking workers at the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) says it has reached a tentative deal, bringing an end to a more than six-week walkout. The Canadian...

25m ago

At least 27 people are dead in Texas floods as the search continues for the many missing

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — Rescuers scoured flooded riverbanks littered with mangled trees Saturday and turned over rocks in the search for more than two dozen children from a girls’ camp and many others...

1h ago

Driver, 36, arrested for impaired driving after crashing into Regent Park cafe

A woman was arrested for impaired driving early Saturday morning after crashing into a Regent Park cafe, according to authorities. The Toronto Police Service says a single vehicle crashed into an establishment...

2h ago

Top Stories

Teen cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in York

A teen boy has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Kenwood Avenue and Vaughan Road in York...

1h ago

Tentative deal reached in six-week strike with WSIB workers

The union representing almost 4,000 striking workers at the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) says it has reached a tentative deal, bringing an end to a more than six-week walkout. The Canadian...

25m ago

At least 27 people are dead in Texas floods as the search continues for the many missing

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — Rescuers scoured flooded riverbanks littered with mangled trees Saturday and turned over rocks in the search for more than two dozen children from a girls’ camp and many others...

1h ago

Driver, 36, arrested for impaired driving after crashing into Regent Park cafe

A woman was arrested for impaired driving early Saturday morning after crashing into a Regent Park cafe, according to authorities. The Toronto Police Service says a single vehicle crashed into an establishment...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
What's happening in Toronto on July 4/5 weekend

Summer is festival season in Toronto and Dilshad Burman has a few events from across the city to check out this weekend.

7h ago

2:41
Toronto releases pre-approved housing designs for garden, laneway suites

Rhianne Campbell reports, the new measures come as a way to boost construction on new housing, cut designs costs, and speed up permit approval times.

22h ago

2:21
Humidex to send temperatures soaring this weekend

Toronto and the GTA is under a heat warning as hot and humid weather moves in for the weekend with highs in the low 30s, feeling like the 40s. There's also the potential for afternoon showers and storms on Saturday.

21h ago

0:35
Teens arrested after throwing rocks at vehicles causing crash in Markham

Two 18-year-olds were arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at moving vehicles in Markham which lead to a crash that left two people injured.
2:32
Woman, child in critical condition following two-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police continues to investigate following a 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga that has left a woman and child in critical condition. As Jazan Grewal reports, two suspects involved fled the scene.

More Videos