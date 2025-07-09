Safety report expected after 11 killed in vehicle ramming at Vancouver festival

VANCOUVER — The British Columbia government is expected to release a report today on ways to improve safety and security at events two months after 11 people were killed in a vehicle ramming at a Vancouver festival.

Premier David Eby asked retired B.C. Supreme Court chief justice Christopher Hinkson to conduct the commission of inquiry.

Attorney General Niki Sharma said last month that the government had received the report and would be releasing it as soon as possible, so people can feel safe attending and celebrating at events this summer.

Eby said after the April 26 attack that Hinkson’s report would help guide event organizers across B.C. to “maximize safety,” while not retreating from the fact that people want to gather.

In addition to the 11 deaths, dozens of people were hurt as a vehicle raced down a street lined with food trucks as the Lapu Lapu Day festival was wrapping up.

The Union of B.C. Municipalities has said it made a submission to Hinkson, asking him to avoid using a “one-size-fits-all” framework, as local governments struggle with numerous responsibilities, and budgetary impacts could lead to some event cancellations.

