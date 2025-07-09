Safety report expected after 11 killed in vehicle ramming at Vancouver festival

People release doves during a memorial for the Filipino community's Lapu Lapu Day festival victims, in Vancouver, on Saturday, May 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 9, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2025 5:26 am.

VANCOUVER — The British Columbia government is expected to release a report today on ways to improve safety and security at events two months after 11 people were killed in a vehicle ramming at a Vancouver festival.

Premier David Eby asked retired B.C. Supreme Court chief justice Christopher Hinkson to conduct the commission of inquiry.

Attorney General Niki Sharma said last month that the government had received the report and would be releasing it as soon as possible, so people can feel safe attending and celebrating at events this summer.

Eby said after the April 26 attack that Hinkson’s report would help guide event organizers across B.C. to “maximize safety,” while not retreating from the fact that people want to gather.

In addition to the 11 deaths, dozens of people were hurt as a vehicle raced down a street lined with food trucks as the Lapu Lapu Day festival was wrapping up.

The Union of B.C. Municipalities has said it made a submission to Hinkson, asking him to avoid using a “one-size-fits-all” framework, as local governments struggle with numerous responsibilities, and budgetary impacts could lead to some event cancellations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera vandalized again despite new surveillance measures

The Parkside Drive speed camera, which has been repeatedly targeted in the city's west end, was cut down once again despite the recent installation of a surveillance camera. The speed camera was damaged...

7m ago

Police set to update investigation into fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Mount Dennis

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is expected to update the shooting homicide of a 15-year-old boy, who was gunned down in Mount Dennis last month. Officers were called to the Emmett Avenue and Jane...

12m ago

Man dead, others injured in fiery crash on Gardiner Expressway

One man was killed, and four others were injured following a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway during rush hour on Tuesday. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers and firefighters...

updated

30m ago

Some TTC fare gates not accepting certain card payment methods

The TTC says some fare gates at subway stations are not accepting certain card payments due to a server issue. The payment methods affected include debit, credit, Apple and Google Wallet. Presto card...

18m ago

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera vandalized again despite new surveillance measures

The Parkside Drive speed camera, which has been repeatedly targeted in the city's west end, was cut down once again despite the recent installation of a surveillance camera. The speed camera was damaged...

7m ago

Police set to update investigation into fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Mount Dennis

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is expected to update the shooting homicide of a 15-year-old boy, who was gunned down in Mount Dennis last month. Officers were called to the Emmett Avenue and Jane...

12m ago

Man dead, others injured in fiery crash on Gardiner Expressway

One man was killed, and four others were injured following a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway during rush hour on Tuesday. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers and firefighters...

updated

30m ago

Some TTC fare gates not accepting certain card payment methods

The TTC says some fare gates at subway stations are not accepting certain card payments due to a server issue. The payment methods affected include debit, credit, Apple and Google Wallet. Presto card...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
One dead and four injured in multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway

One person was pronounced dead on scene, while four others were taken to hospital after a fiery crash on the Gardiner. Michelle Mackey reports on the fiery collision that closed down the expressway during rush hour Tuesday.

8h ago

2:45
Alleged terrorist activity by Quebec Canadian Armed Forces members

“They were recruiting,” said Cpl. Erique Gasse, RCMP media relations officer, about the three people charged in relation to alleged terrorist activity in Quebec involving active members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Gareth Madoc-Jones reports.

14h ago

2:16
Ontario Place waterpark, spa updated designs unveiled by Therme Canada

Therme Canada unveiled its updated designs for the controversial Ontario Place waterpark and spa expected to be built by 2029.

19h ago

0:40
Active Canadian soldiers among four charged in Quebec extremist plot: RCMP

The RCMP said four people have been charged, including members of the Canadian Armed Forces, for allegedly plotting a violent takeover of Quebec City.

20h ago

2:59
Coldplay fans share mixed reviews of Rogers Stadium improvements

Some concertgoers were pleased to see new improvements made to direct crowds at the Rogers Stadium, while others say there's still more work to be done.

22h ago

More Videos